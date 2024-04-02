This year, iPhones may be loaded with AI.Here's what you can expect





Artificial intelligence and machine learning have played a key role in iPhone for years, powering features like the camera's portrait mode and the ability to copy and paste text from photos. But at Apple's Worldwide Developer Conference, expect to learn how Apple could take it to the next level with the possibility of bringing generative AI to the iPhone.

Generative AI, or AI models trained on large amounts of data that create content in response to prompts, has exploded in popularity following the success of ChatGPT. Tech giants like Microsoft, Google, Samsung, and Amazon have been implementing generative AI in their biggest products over the past year. But Apple has remained quiet about its plans for generative AI, although CEO Tim Cook has hinted at a 2024 update.

“But we have some things that we're incredibly excited about that we'll be talking about later this year,” Cook said in response to a question about generative AI on the company's latest earnings call. Ta.

Between Cook's comments, new research papers, and acquisitions of AI startups, Apple is clearly on to something. Based on reports that have been circulating in recent months, here's what Apple's AI plans for the iPhone will look like.

iOS 18 is likely to be packed with AI features

Apple's expected iOS 18 update is likely to add a number of new AI features, according to reports.

Viva Tung/Getty

Apple's next major iPhone operating system, likely to be called iOS 18, is expected to bring a ton of new AI features to the iPhone. According to Bloomberg, this could be Apple's most significant update since the original iPhone.

Craig Federighi, Apple's senior vice president of software engineering, has been tasked with implementing a number of new tools into iOS that leverage the company's extensive language model, Bloomberg reported. It's unclear exactly what that means for iOS 18, but reports say the Messages app and Siri could see improvements. He also reports on Bloomberg that he doesn't see a replacement for his ChatGPT by Apple.

Samsung and Google are already showing glimpses of how generative AI is changing smartphones. The companies offer features that let you rewrite text messages in a different tone before you hit send, and photo editing tools that let you fill in blank spaces in photos after moving objects. Apple may take a similar approach, but we won't know until iOS 18 arrives.

Google could power some new AI features

According to reports, Google's Gemini model may enhance some future iPhone features.

James Martin/CNET

Apple is in talks with Google and OpenAI about using their respective AI models to power certain upcoming iPhone features, according to reports from Bloomberg, the New York Times, and the Wall Street Journal. It is reported that. These models will likely be used for AI functions that need to be processed in the cloud, Bloomberg reports. Apple is reportedly planning to use its own model for future software tools that can be processed on-device without requiring a cloud connection.

On-device AI is generally considered more secure and private, as it does not require data to leave the device, but typically requires a more powerful processor. As such, Siri can only answer health-related questions on Apple Watch Series 9 and Apple Watch Ultra 2, which are powered by the company's latest smartwatch chips.

According to reports, Apple seems to be focusing on new AI models designed to run locally, while looking for partners for cloud-based AI. That shouldn't be that surprising. Apple takes pride in developing new features and technologies that take full advantage of how hardware and software work together. It's much easier to do this if you don't have to rely on third parties to process your data.

This also isn't the first time Apple has partnered with another company on a particular technology or component. For example, Google already pays Apple billions of dollars to be the iPhone's default search engine, and Qualcomm supplies Apple with 5G modems for the iPhone.

Siri just got smarter

Siri performance may be improved.

Nelson Aguilar/CNET

Siri seems like an obvious area for Apple to apply its AI advances, and reports from The Information and Bloomberg suggest that Siri could do just that. The Information reported last year that Apple was doubling down on its efforts to further enhance Siri's task automation. The report cites the ability to ask Siri to create and share a GIF of your girlfriend from his five recent photos as an example of a use case that Apple envisions.

We won't know what Apple's plans are until they are announced. But these automation features feel like a worthy evolution of Siri's existing shortcuts.

AI app store

iPhone App Store logo.

Angela Lang/CNET

According to Ben Reitzes, head of technology research at Melius Research, in an interview with CNBC, Apple may launch a new AI App Store.

“In June, you should start to see them start laying the groundwork for this new app store, how they're going to work with AI, can you buy AI apps through the App Store,” he said in an interview with CNBC. ” he said.

There are many unanswered questions, including whether this supposed AI app store will be for iPhones, Macs, or all of Apple's products. It's also unclear whether Reitzes is referring to a separate his App Store altogether, or a new section of his current App Store focused on AI apps. The latter seems more in line with Apple's usual approach. Either way, highlighting AI in the App Store would be evidence of the importance of this technology from Apple's perspective.

New chip with more AI processing power

Apple's A17 Pro chip powers the iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max.

Apple/Screenshot by James Martin/CNET

As reported by MacRumors, Apple's next iPhone processor, likely called A18, is expected to offer better AI performance in the iPhone 16 lineup, according to Taiwanese news outlet Economic Daily News and analyst Jeff Pu. . AI has been a big focus for years, with Apple increasingly expanding the capabilities of its Neural Engine within its A-series chips. But given that Apple is expected to develop new AI-powered features for the iPhone that rely on local processing, it wouldn't be surprising to see more significant upgrades.

Apple is typically not the first to bring new product categories to market. Rather, it is known for popularizing technology, just like smartphones, smartwatches, and tablets. Whatever Apple's approach, it will be interesting to see the company do the same with its AI and generative AI.

Editor's note: CNET uses an AI engine to create some stories. See this post for more information.

