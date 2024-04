Samsung announces you can upgrade Bixby with generative AI

Samsung Electronics' Galaxy S24 smartphone during a media preview event on Monday, January 15, 2024 in Seoul, South Korea. Samsung, the world's most prolific smartphone maker, is leaning on artificial intelligence as the key to boosting sales this year.Photographer: SeongJoon Cho/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Cho Sung Joon | Bloomberg | Getty Images

Samsung may add generative artificial intelligence technology to its Bixby voice assistant, a Samsung executive told CNBC, as the company aims to increase the appeal of its devices.

Bixby was launched on Samsung's Galaxy S8 smartphone in 2017. This software offered many features such as live translation and restaurant recommendations.

However, voice assistants were typically non-conversational and relied on users asking questions and getting answers.

With the advent of OpenAI's ChatGPT and its rivals, chatbots have become more sophisticated and can handle more complex queries. These new-age chatbots are an example of generative AI, allowing users to enter a query and generate a response in the form of text, images, or even video.

Samsung's Bixby is pervasive across the company's devices, from smartphones and smartwatches to electronics. The company sees this as an important tool for users to control their home devices.

So far, Bixby does not have ChatGPT functionality.

Like many smartphone makers, Samsung is looking to bring more advanced AI features to its devices. The company also announced new features powered by Galaxy AI, along with its latest S24 series smartphones. This includes an option that allows users to search his Google by circling something on the screen without having to switch apps.

The tech giant is looking to power AI with Bixby.

“So Bixby has been an important voice assistant for Samsung, not just on mobile devices, but also on TVs and digital appliances that exist in Samsung's ecosystem. So, so far, Bixby has been a core voice assistant. ” said Won-joon Choi. Samsung's executive vice president of mobile business said in an interview with CNBC last month.

“With the advent of generative AI and LLM (Large-Scale Language Model) technology, I think we need to redefine the role of Bixby so that Bixby can become smarter with generative AI in the future,” said Choi. he said. This addition will “enable more natural conversations and allow us to develop interfaces that support Samsung products within our ecosystem.”

Choi did not provide a timeline for when Bixby would include generative AI features, but said Samsung is “working hard” to deliver those features.

Samsung's focus on the technology comes at a time when investors are scrutinizing what Apple has to offer when it comes to generative AI. Apple has announced that its annual developer conference, WWDC, will be held in June, where the company is expected to focus primarily on the AI ​​capabilities across its products.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnbc.com/2024/04/01/samsung-says-it-could-upgrade-bixby-with-generative-ai-.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos