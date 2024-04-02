China needs a better innovation ecosystem by Andrew Sheng & Xiao Geng





China's leaders have struggled to build the innovation ecosystem the country needs, including liquid and transparent public and private financing mechanisms. Considering great power competition with the United States, this is a major disadvantage.

Hong Kong The United States has long dominated much of the knowledge economy, thanks to an innovation environment that has proven highly attractive, especially to foreign talent. But China is watching closely and adapting important lessons from the United States to local conditions. And those efforts are bearing fruit.

Senegal's elections and the future of Africa Marco Longali/AFP (via Getty Images) The struggle for monetary supremacy Ronway/VCG (via Getty Images) How to save the pandemic treaty BRUNO FAHY/Berga/AFP (via Getty Images)

America's lead is important. From 2000 to 2019, the United States had far more Fortune Global 500 companies than any other country. In 2000, the United States boasted 179, Japan had 107, and China only 10. Although China overtook the United States in 2020, American companies maintain an absolute advantage in market capitalization, profitability, and technological innovation.

US tech giants such as Microsoft, Apple, and Nvidia are particularly dominant, expanding rapidly internationally and outsourcing operations more extensively than large companies in China, the European Union, Japan, and India. Importantly, they are also attracting more talent from around the world.

In fact, the United States is a top destination for talent around the world, accounting for nearly half of the highly skilled immigrants entering OECD countries. According to the QS World University Rankings, one-third of the world's top 100 universities and four of the top 10 are located in the United States. These elite universities attract talented non-U.S. students who are more likely to stay after graduation to start their careers.

As a result, the United States is now home to one-third of the world's highly skilled immigrant population. And these people play a leading role in shaping America's business and innovation environment. For example, Indian CEOs oversee American companies, including major companies such as Adobe, Alphabet and its Google subsidiary, Microsoft, and IBM, which are collectively valued at $6 trillion.

Chinese cities are working hard to replicate this success. Shenzhen is a good example. This memorable southern Chinese city was a small fishing village with few world-class universities nearby. But since 2000, the city has transformed into a premier technology hub thanks to support for local universities and the establishment of satellite campuses by highly rated universities such as Peking University HSBC Business School, Tsinghua University, and the Chinese University of Hong Kong. . .

Subscribe to PS Digital Subscribe to PS Digital

Get access to the entire On Point suite of subscriber-only content, including all new PS commentaries, Longer Reads, Insider Interviews, Big Picture/Big Questions, Say More, and the complete PS archive.

Subscribe now

Cities attract top talent by offering attractive lifestyles, supportive business environments and strong supply chain connectivity. Industrial parks, which many developing countries host, can strengthen this effort, but require talent in technology, business management, and government services, as well as support services in areas such as finance, law, and finance. Therefore, establishment is not easy. logistics.

Funding is also an important piece of the puzzle. A thriving innovation ecosystem cannot exist if high-tech companies cannot access the funding they need to grow. But securing foreign investment is becoming increasingly difficult for Chinese companies. Since 2018, hundreds of Chinese companies, including Huawei and BYD, have faced new sanctions and restrictions from the United States and Europe. Many multinational companies have decided to cut out of China's supply chains in order to comply with their own country's regulations, even though it means higher production costs.

However, foreign capital is not essential. In Silicon Valley, innovative technology companies rely on private equity (PE) and venture capital (VC) funds to fund their growth. These U.S. funds are constantly investing in the next generation of unicorns (private companies valued at more than $1 billion), often leveraging gains from previous generations. The National Venture Capital Association reports that approximately 80% of PE funds in the United States invest in companies in the growth and development stages.

However, in China (including Hong Kong) these funds tend to be smaller than their US counterparts, with the average US PE fund size approaching $1 billion as of 2021, while in China The amount is 20 million dollars. Additionally, Chinese PE/VC funds lack experience and expertise when it comes to frontier technologies.

This represents a serious challenge for China. From a macro policy perspective, PE/VC funds are important catalysts for supply chain upgrading through new technology and management know-how. Therefore, as Chinese companies seek to introduce new technologies, improve productivity, and expand and develop overseas markets, much of their risk capital is primarily financed through these funds rather than through traditional banks or public financial markets. will be done.

However, tech investments tend to be short-term, and PE/VC funds rely on highly liquid stock markets to exit positions. Transparent, resilient and liquid capital markets are also needed to attract long-term institutional investors who can take on greater risks in alternative and non-traditional financial instruments. It is essential to mobilize insurance, pension and social security funds with long-term savings and investment horizons to finance innovation (and infrastructure investment).

Until now, China's leaders have struggled to create the innovation ecosystem the country needs, including liquid and transparent public and private financing mechanisms. Considering the conflict between the US and China, this is a major disadvantage. To compete with the United States, China will need to cultivate its own technology unicorns and build a global platform that can match its American peers in speed, scale, and scope.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.project-syndicate.org/commentary/china-innovation-ecosystem-great-power-competition-with-us-by-andrew-sheng-and-xiao-geng-2024-04 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos