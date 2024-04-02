Philadelphia Daily Roundup: RIP Innovation Center. CHOP purchases $25 million in real estate. EdLight Seed Raise





Join the 1 Million Acts of Science Campaign

Darlene Cavalier, a former Sixers cheerleader, current professor at Arizona State University, and founder of the nonprofit SciStarter, is behind a new campaign to commemorate April as Citizen Science Month.

The initiative, called 'One Million Act of Science', aims to raise awareness of how everyone can help local researchers advance their projects. In Philadelphia, you can get involved through events at the Academy of Natural Sciences, the Philadelphia Zoo, and the Free Library. Alternatively, you can visit his website at SciStarter for other opportunities.

Learn more about how to conduct scientific acts.

UCity coworking space closes for the first time in 10 years

After 10 years of fostering entrepreneurship and collaboration, Innovation Center @3401 will permanently close this summer. As the startup world has evolved over the past decade, the field has adapted as well. However, demand has declined as remote work has increased in the wake of the pandemic.

It's a sad turn for some of the current tenants. “It's always hard to lose a community, especially one that has contributed so much to me both personally and professionally,” said Brandon Morton of Lizzaro, an AI company based in the field since 2019. I'm sad to lose him.”

Read more about the history of ic@3401 and what happens to companies currently based there

News Incubator: What else you need to know today

South Jersey edtech company EdLight has raised $4 million in seed funding to support its machine learning education platform. The new funding will be used to improve EdLights' go-to-market approach, reach more communities, and increase its ability to meet its technology goals. [Technical.ly]

We have announced a partial lineup of speakers for the Technical.ly Builder's Conference on May 9th. The list includes Philadelphia names such as Hannah Marks and Teresa Her Singleton. Additionally, local organizations such as Dream Syndicate, Ghost Robotics, Philadelphia Robotics Coalition, and Philly Typewriter will be showcasing their technology at the evening's signature event. [Technical.ly]

Children's Hospital of Philadelphia purchased 3.2 acres of land in Grays Ferry for $24.75 million. This is just the latest in a series of real estate moves for CHOP.[Philly Biz Journal]

Pennovation Works has released its annual report summarizing its progress in 2023. Last year, the Grays Ferry Center hosted 114 companies and 12 academic institutions or departments. [Pennovation]

on the calendar

WURD Radio will host the Level Up Pitch Party Competition for Black Women-Owned Businesses on April 2nd. [Register Here]

Out in Tech Philly will host a drug quiz night at Penn Interactive Ventures on April 3 [Register Here]

Sarah Huffman is a 2022-2024 corps member of Report for America, an initiative of the Ground Truth Project that pairs young journalists with local newsrooms. This position is supported by the Lenfest Journalism Institute. Join the engagement conversation!

Find people who share your news, events, work, and interests with Slack, Technical.ly's open community.

technically media

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://technical.ly/newsletter/philly-daily-roundup-2024-04-01/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos