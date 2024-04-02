S|W: SaaS Weekly Peek Inside Canvas’ Battle Plan with Adobe





Additionally, the Ontario School Board is suing the social media giant for $4.5 billion.

The financials behind Canvas' enterprise sales strategy for Adobe

Canva, a software startup that has grown to a $26 billion valuation with a message of democratizing design for people without professional training, has made its suite of editing tools available to the world's largest companies. They are putting more and more of their wealth into selling to corporations.

The privately held Australian company told prospective investors late last year that its fledgling corporate sales business would grow about 60% this year, with annual recurring revenue of about $650 million.

The prediction comes ahead of Canva's largest-ever acquisition last week of Affinity, a British professional design software maker that Canva uses to drive sales for businesses.

Canva is increasingly facing pressure to take on Adobe, which began selling its Creative Express design software to business customers last year.

Flare acquires US-based competitor Foretrace

Montral-based cybersecurity startup Flare has acquired fellow US-based data publishing company Foretrace for an undisclosed sum.

Flare CEO Norman Menz said in a statement that the agreement is aimed at expanding Flare's emergency threat data collection capabilities. As part of the deal, Foretrace founders Nick Ascoli and Matt Mosley will join the company as senior product strategist and vice president of strategic partnerships, respectively.

Ontario school board sues Facebook, Instagram, Snapchat, TikTok

The Toronto, Peel and Ottawa-Carleton Public District School Boards, along with the Toronto Catholic School Board, are paying a total of approximately 45% to Metaplatforms, which operates the Facebook and Instagram platforms, Snap and ByteDance. It is seeking $1 billion in damages. Snapchat and TikTok, respectively, according to separate but similar complaints filed Wednesday.

“These social media companies knowingly create products that are addictive and… “We're selling it to children.” “We need to hold them accountable and make safer products.”

The Notman House is for sale.A startup-led effort is trying to buy it back.

Montral startup space Notman House is officially on the market, and local real estate investment and rental startup Guiker is hoping to buy it with the help of community investors.

The proposal comes after the OSMO Foundation defaulted on its obligations to the Business Development Bank of Canada and Investment Quebec, which provided the initial grants to fund Notman House.

Gabriel Sundaram, co-founder of Mission.dev, told BetaKit that he was actually on the verge of losing Notman House. We believe that our efforts are the only ones that give the Notmans mission a chance to continue to exist.

The unstoppable rise of Fort Knox: Swedish software group attracts short sellers

Some tech industry CEOs transform their industries, but few have redefined them quite like Fort Knox's Tommy Eklund.

After a year under Eklund, Fortnox determined that its total addressable market was actually 1.5 million companies, which was more than the market counted by the Swedish statistical agency. .

This discrepancy has drawn the attention of skeptical hedge funds and analysts, who are wondering how Fort Knox can grow its customer numbers and revenue with metronomic regularity, unaffected by economic growth trends or notable increases in bankruptcies. I'm wondering if it was increased due to gender. The company added his 10,000 customers in the third quarter of 2020, 2021, 2022, and 2023.

At issue is the company's market capitalization of $4.6 billion, which is 23 times projected sales and makes it one of the most highly valued software groups in the world, and by this measure It's more expensive than Nvidia.

C100 launches new growth program to support late-stage companies

C100 has launched a new program aimed at supporting the growth of late-stage Canadian technology companies.

New growth program seeks to address challenges faced by Canada's fast-growing technology companies, including a lack of risk-tolerant capital, a lack of senior talent to support global expansion, and a lack of personalized guidance for founders to scale Designed. companies.

Exclusive: Software industry seeks further support from UK government

The UK government has been urged to provide further support for the software industry with measures such as tax breaks and talent visas.

More than 120 industry leaders are calling for government intervention to improve conditions for software companies in Europe.

Recommendations in the White Paper, a policy document setting out proposals for future legislation, include expanding the talent visa system to attract and retain workers from overseas and introducing larger tax credits for research and development spending. It is.

Idealist Capital receives $50 million from Canada Growth Fund

Montral-based climate impact fund Idealist Capital has secured $50 million from the federal government's clean technology-focused Canada Growth Fund.

Idealist is CGF's first investment in a cleantech fund and third investment overall.

When Idealist announced the fund, it planned to make up to 10 investments with checks ranging from $25 million to $75 million. With CGF's investment, Idealist co-managing partner Steve Robitaille said the fund will be able to support larger capital rounds and bring capital into the energy transition ecosystem sooner.

Trump's Truth Social is now a public company.Experts warn that company's multibillion-dollar valuation defies logic

With the opening bell on Tuesday, Trump Media & Technology Group, owner of the troubled social media platform Truth Social, announced its long-delayed path to becoming a public company under the ticker symbol DJT. started.

The stock price soared about 56% to $78, and trading was temporarily halted due to the volatility. Trump Media's stock price stabilized at around $70, but then skyrocketed. By the closing bell, Trump Media closed at $57.99, up a modest 16% from the day.

Despite the late selloff, Wall Street still values ​​Trump Media at a staggering valuation of nearly $11 billion, but experts warn this is not tied to reality. .

Quebec invests approximately $42 million in new agricultural technology innovation center

The Quebec government is investing about $42 million in AgTech incubator Zone AgTech to establish an innovation center in LAssomption, a city about 50 kilometers northeast of Montral.

The new innovation center will include laboratories, technical workshops, conference rooms and training rooms for Quebec's innovative companies, Zone Agtech said in a statement. Specialized infrastructure and equipment for research and development will also be installed, including growth chambers, wet labs, and drones.

Apple, Meta and Google targeted by EU in DMA violation investigation

The European Commission will launch five non-compliance investigations into how Apple, Google and Meta comply with antitrust rules in the new Digital Markets Act, the regulator announced today.

In particular, the European Commission will investigate Google and Apple's anti-steering rules in their app stores and whether Google is guilty of prioritizing its own services within its search engine. His Apple browser selection screen for iOS and his Metas payment or consent model for ad targeting are also being investigated.

