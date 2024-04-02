Dell's Garima Kochhar: Driving Innovation and Inclusion in Technology | Data Center Knowledge





This article first appeared on the AFCOM website.

Garima Kochhar

Afcom: What does your day-to-day look like? What is your favorite part of your job and has that evolved over time?

Garima Kochhar: My role is as a member of Dell's Chief Technology Office as an engineer looking at future technology and system design. My days are spent developing and evaluating future technologies, working with customers on their future needs and current pain points, and brainstorming with colleagues to improve designs.

My favorite part of my job is collaboratively and iteratively problem-solving complex challenges. It feels like just routine at the moment, but every once in a while you realize how far we've come and how much we've learned along the way. These aspects provide useful information for future designs.

AFCOM: What industry trends or emerging technologies excites you the most?

GK: I am interested in future breakthroughs that will impact human progress, not only in technology areas such as generative AI, data analytics, and high-performance computing, but also in the impact these technologies will have on the fields that use them. I am excited.

For me, climate modeling, drug discovery, breakthroughs in the deep understanding of disease and treatments, connecting people, and improving lives are the true applications of new technology and what we can do together. I'm looking forward to seeing what I can do.

AFCOM: What do you consider your greatest professional accomplishment to date? What do you hope to achieve by 2030?

GK: Over the course of my career, I've led and been part of many Dell firsts, each of which has been a noteworthy milestone in its own right. We are proud to contribute to technologies that advance scientific progress by finding solutions to difficult problems through engineering rigor. What I'm most proud of is being a trusted advisor and mentor (and what I've learned along the way). The coaching and advocacy conversations, the technical discussions where you get expert insight, and the direct value of these discussions to people makes me proud to be a part of this community and proud to have the ability to pay back. I think so.

AFCOM: How do you think the industry can encourage and empower more women to start careers in data centers?

GK: This is an important question, but there is no perfect magic answer. Everyone has the same aspirations for a fulfilling career doing something meaningful in a supportive and inclusive environment, a leader who provides direction and guidance, and a team that cares about their work. I think that's what you're looking for. For leaders, this means establishing routines and a team culture that provides an environment that encourages and fosters open discussion.

Additional context, frequent check-ins, and feedback are good ways to keep your team aligned and reconcile disagreements early on. Women bring new perspectives and should be encouraged to be supported both privately and publicly. Whether it's a meeting or a social event, teams need to consider the needs of all colleagues. Examples include holding important meetings at times when team members are not busy with child care duties in the morning and evening, and planning team events with due care to allow team members to manage their schedules. will appear.

AFCOM: What advice would you give to young professionals looking to start a career in the data center industry?

GK: Find someone who is willing to teach you. That way, even in your first series of projects, try to teach and share what you've learned. Teaching is more difficult than doing, and it allows students to deepen their own understanding and stay grounded. Focus on deep fundamental knowledge in your field of work and continually develop it. Learning how to extract meaning from data and how to effectively present material to different types of audiences are also good skills to have.

