Yahoo acquires Artifact and brings its AI capabilities to Yahoo News





The co-founders of Instagrams built a powerful and useful tool for recommending news to readers, but they weren't able to fully scale it. Yahoo has hundreds of millions of readers, but some cool, cutting-edge technology could separate it from all the other Internet news aggregators. The companies made the announcement on Tuesday. With Yahoo's acquisition of Artifact, the two companies will be joining forces.

The two companies declined to say how much they would pay for the acquisition, but did clarify that Yahoo is acquiring Artifacts' technology, not the team. Artifacts co-founders Mike Krieger and Kevin Systrom will become special advisors to Yahoo, but will not join the company. The remaining five Artifact employees have either taken other jobs or will be taking some time off.

The acquisition comes a little more than a year after Artifacts launched and about three months after Systrom and Krieger announced its death. The co-founders wrote in January that they had built something that their core group of users liked, but concluded that the market opportunity was not large enough to justify such continued investment. They said the biggest reason for closing was to focus on something newer, bigger, and better that could reach millions of people. The bet behind Artifact was always that AI could become the huge technology that changes the internet. Perhaps there were more interesting initiatives than a news app that doesn't have a large news audience.

Mr. Systrom and Mr. Krieger posted the memo without pitching the company to potential suitors or raising money. They were artifact-only investors, ran a fairly lean business, and felt it was safe to move forward. But then I started getting calls from companies. Systrom said he had about 10 conversations with other businesses after the closure notice. A lot of organizations are very focused on news and personalized content, and they're looking around and saying, “Wow, there's a new wave of AI coming, and we need to understand what's going on.'' I think you're saying, “There may be.” Maybe that's what I discounted first.

Yahoo was one of those phones. Yahoo News general manager Cat Downs Mulder said the company first began considering acquiring Artifact after reading the closure notice. They put a lot of love and care into the way their content classification and recommendation system works, she says. How content is categorized, what signals are fed into that content, how to identify what actually works and connects to what is relevant to you, and how to connect users with that content. UX is very difficult to get the entire journey right. Yahoo has been working on personalization and recommendations for a long time, but Artifact has built something special.

That's what Artifact brings to Yahoo. What will Yahoo offer Artifact (besides an undisclosed acquisition price)? Highlights. According to Downs Mulder, more than 185 million people access Yahoo News every month, and Artifacts' personalization and recommendation technology reaches far more users than it could have achieved alone. It is said that it is provided. For Systrom, it's also a chance to see it in action. According to Systrom, we are growing a little bit every month, reaching a scale where some of the promise of machine learning and AI starts to work. Because there was enough scale to make them work. But it was really hard to move that needle. The integration with Yahoo will be slow, but it will be a big step forward.

The app, Artifact, will be deleted once the retrieval is complete. But the underlying technology artifacts for categorizing, curating, and personalizing content will soon start appearing on Yahoo News, and eventually on other Yahoo platforms. Downs-Mulder says he expects to see an influx of that into the company's products in the coming months. Yahoo's app also seems like there's a good chance that over time he'll get a little bit more speed and sophistication from Artifacts.

Systrom and Downs-Mulder said integration will take time and that they can't just drop an artifact algorithm into Yahoo News and call it a day. But they see the possibility for everyone to get to the future a little faster. Yahoo can develop an ecosystem of personalized content, such as TikTok for Text, which was very appealing to Artifact users. And Artifact can power future news services.

Meanwhile, Systrom says he doesn't know what will happen next. He is focused on making sure his transition to Yahoo goes well, and he and Krieger are always thinking of new ideas. He said he remains as bullish as ever on AI, asking big questions about what the world needs in an era of large-scale language models. But entrepreneurship is not a seasonal business, he says. We don't start something new every fall. Artifact's idea was too good to give up now. He's looking for his next idea.

Updated April 2, 9:55 a.m.: This article has been updated with the latest user numbers from Yahoo News.

