Global Pet Expo recognizes winners of 14th New Product Showcase





listen to this article

The American Pet Products Association (APPA) and the Pet Industry Distribution Association (PIDA) recently announced the winners of the 14th Annual New Product Showcase. This was revealed at the GlobalPet Expo's “Best in Show” awards ceremony. Best of Show, 2nd and 3rd place honors were Aquatic Life, Birds, Cats, Dog Food/Treats, Dog Products, Farm & Feed, Modern Pet, Natural Pet, Pet Sustainability, Pet Innovation, Point of Purchase, reptiles and small animals.

“The NewProducts Showcase allows us to recognize the innovative, cutting-edge products on the market that truly reflect the innovation we are seeing across the pet industry,” said APPA President and CEO Peter Scott. I am. “We are particularly excited to announce new product categories that reflect the breadth of products offered by the industry.”

This year's awards include five categories in recognition of the high level of innovation exhibited and increased exhibitor participation, including Dog Food/Treats, Farm & Feed, Modern Pets, Pet Sustainability, and Pet Technology Innovation. A new category has been introduced.

Our Pet Sustainability division partners with the Pet Sustainability Coalition (PSC) to ensure that products deliver environmental, social and economic benefits while minimizing negative impacts on the communities in which they are sourced, produced, transported, used and disposed of. Introduced.

“We are proud to introduce the new Pet Sustainability category at this year’s Global Pet Expo,” said PSC Executive Director Jim Lamancusa. “With this award, APPA and PIDA clearly recognize the needs and desires of consumers. Data shows that 71 percent of pet parents consider sustainability when making purchasing decisions. , it’s great that a specific category recognizing best-in-class sustainable products will be added to the show’s new product showcase.”

The NewProducts Showcase featured enhancements for 2024 as part of GlobalPet Expo's new Innovation in Motion Experience, featuring the latest displays to enhance the attendee experience.

“We are honored to celebrate and recognize the winners of the 2024 NewProducts Showcase Awards in this new space specifically designed to truly reflect innovation in the pet industry,” said PIDA President Celeste Powers. “Each year, we look forward to seeing the unique products on display and continue to be impressed by the creativity and ingenuity of our exhibitors. Congratulations to this year's winners!”

From over 1,000 entries received this year, the following winners were selected by show attendees:

aquatic

Best in Show: Anubias on Lava, PiscesUSA 2nd Place: Ultrascape Diamond Bluetooth Set, Aquael 3rd Place: Fluval Bio-CO2, Hagen Group

bird

Grand Prize: Happy Beaks Corky Crunchers & Humanized Bird, A&E Cage Company LLC 2nd Place: FeatherSnap Scout Wi-Fi Solar Powered Smart Bird, Aperture Pet & Life 3rd Place: Wild Delight Squirrel Away Zero-Waste 5lb, D&D Commodities Ltd.

Cat

Best in Show: GivePet Cat Treats, GivePet 2nd Place: Refillable Catnip Blanket, krazykitty 3rd Place: Pet Greens Live Cat Grass & Catnip, Bell Rock Growers

dog food/snacks

Grand Prize: Dennis Bocker, Allprovide Pet Foods LLC 2nd Place: Freeze Dried USDA Organic Pumpkin Treats, Better Treats 3rd Place: Next Level Super Premium Dog Food, Next Level Super Premium Pet Food

dog supplies

Best Picture: Happy Dingos Slow Feeder Bowl, Happy Dingos 2nd Place: Dog X Cube, GURU Pet Company 3rd Place: Charmdana Dog Bandana with Wag-Witty Charms, COLTOYS

farm and feed

Grand Prize: Coop Combo – Hemp Fiber Nesting Mat and Bedding, All Walks 2nd Place: Pultry Pro Waterer, Pultry Pro 3rd Place: Little Coop Recouper Urban Chicken Coop Deodorizer, Coastline Global Inc.

natural pets

Grand Prize: BetterBones Family Of Tailored Durability Chews, BetterBone 2nd Place: Natural Dish Soap Bar, Project Sudz 3rd Place: Earthz Pet Daily Health Topper, Earthz Pet

pet sustainability

First Place: Organic Cotton Dog Bed, Blanket, Crate Cover, Molly Mat Second Place: Open Farm Canned Patties and Icelandic Toppers, Open Farm Third Place: Dr. Bob's Wisdom Air-Dried Dog Food from Seeds , Earth Animal

pet tech innovation

First Place: Uproot Clean 7-in-1 Pet Grooming Kit, Uproot Clean Second Place: Relaxopet Easy, Europet, Inc. Third Place: Mella Home Thermometer, Mella Pet Care Inc.

Purchasing points

First Place: Cricket Keeper, Spectrum Brands/Global Pet Care Second Place: Pet Greens Live Cat Grass & Catnip, Bell Rock Growers Third Place: Blue Mountain Hay Small Animal Pet Hay Package, Blue Mountain Hay

reptiles

Best in Show: Exo Terra BioActive Terrarium, Hagen Group 2nd Place: ReptiFauna, Central Garden & Pet 3rd Place: Josh's Frogs Isopod & Springtail Hangers, Josh's Frogs LLC

small animals

First Place: The Roam – Happy Habitats with patented paw protection technology Second Place: back 2 Nature Small Animal Bedding, Kent Pet Group Inc. Third Place: Little Hamster Odor Blaster – Bedding Odor Eliminator, CoastlineGlobal Inc.

modern pets

Grand Prize: Hoggin Dogs – Prime Rib and Pumpkin Flavor, Puppy Cake 2nd Place: Snuffle Mat, PLAY Pet Lifestyle and You 3rd Place: Bredwell Smooches, Bredwell Ltd

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.petage.com/global-pet-expo-recognizes-winners-of-14th-annual-new-products-showcase/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos