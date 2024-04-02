



Apple appears to be planning to introduce new AirPods this year, and you can read about two new versions of the fourth-generation AirPods predicted by Bloomberg's Mark Garmanfull here. Now, a new report suggests that a new over-ear, second-generation version of AirPods Max is coming, along with something called AirPods Lite.

Apple's AirPods 3rd generation.

David Phelan

These reports do not necessarily contradict Gurman's predictions. A new study covered by 9to5Mac and not written by respected analyst Jeff Pugh provides a number of details about who and where the next AirPods (a subsidiary of Foxconn) will be manufactured, including: It has been suggested that the division will be assembled in India this fall.

But the most interesting detail is what Pu is calling AirPods Lite.

Analysts also say that these earphones are resulting in increased production levels thanks to the launch of lower-priced models.

Phu believes the new earphones will be launched this year, as demand for the currently available models is weak, causing Apple's demand to fall by 4% to 55 million units in 2024 overall.

Back in January, Ming-Chi Kuo claimed that the new AirPods will be the cheapest Apple has ever made, and that next-generation AirPods, including more affordable AirPods, could be expected in the second half of 2024. It said it will likely start mass shipping in the first half of 2025 (Apple is targeting a 2024 price point of $99) for the new AirPods Max.

Well, what can we infer from all this?

First of all, I think it's highly unlikely that the lower-priced model will be called AirPods Lite, no matter what it's called. It's not right for Apple to give it a name that suggests it's not a great, complete product in its own right.

Second, this latest report appears to be completely consistent with Gourmand's thinking. In theory, the $99 pair could be a third choice alongside his predicted entry-level and medium version of AirPods 4, but that seems far-fetched to me. Introducing AirPods 4 in two versions and a lower-priced version would make the product lineup uncomfortably crowded.

No, assuming Garman is correct, the Pus prediction is the more affordable of the two choices, not the third.

At $99, it packs quite a punch. But it's not impossible. When Apple announced its HomePod mini, which is a smaller version of its HomePod smart speaker, it was considered a surprise to many that its price was also $99.

Apple's AirPods Pro Max.

David Phelan

Pus' report that AirPods Max will arrive this year is consistent with Kuos' previous claims, so the timing certainly makes sense. The original over-ears were released at the end of his 2020, so the new model is his first update in almost four years. There are no details on what these new headphones will be like, but there's probably no point replacing the originals if they don't offer upgraded audio and features.

