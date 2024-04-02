Apple may launch AirPods Lite for $99 later this year: Report | Technology News





Apple AirPods are one of the most popular wireless earphones available in the premium segment, but the company is yet to launch a pocket-friendly variant of AirPods. But that may change soon, as the company is reportedly developing low-cost wireless earbuds called AirPods Lite.

According to a recent report from 9to5Mac citing Apple analyst Jeff Pu, Apple plans to launch AirPods Lite later this year. The Cupertino-based tech giant plans to ramp up production of its highly rumored AirPods later this year, according to a new investor note seen by Phu.

The report mainly focuses on the impact of AirPods production on the company's entire supply chain and partners, with demand for wireless earbuds this year down about 4% year-over-year, with Apple selling about 55 million units. It is argued that it is estimated that The reason for the decline in sales is “low demand for existing models.”

The recently launched AirPods 2 Pro supports USB-C charging. (Express photo)

Although Pu did not reveal details about AirPods Lite, prominent Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo said the next earbuds could cost $99. This news confirms Mark Garman's previous claim that Apple could announce two different AirPods 4 models around the launch of the iPhone 16 series. Both versions are expected to feature a refreshed design and USB-C charging support, but only the top version is touted to offer features like noise cancellation.

Similar to the existing AirPods lineup, AirPods Lite are likely to be in-ear headphones with the iconic white color and stem design. There are also rumors that AirPods Lite may come with an older chip, as it won't have features like spatial audio or wireless charging.

The current AirPods lineup includes several products for different budgets. The 2nd generation AirPods are currently available for purchase at Rs 12,900, while the 3rd generation AirPods launched in 2021 start at Rs 19,900. However, they are often available at much lower prices on e-commerce platforms.

