VFX house DNEG acquires exclusive license to Ziva Technologies





Visual effects company DNEG has acquired an exclusive license for Ziva from Unity. The company also plans to hire a significant portion of the Ziva team.

The Ziva toolset powers the creation of digital characters and creatures for film, television, and gaming films. It also brings cinematic-quality characters into real-time gaming environments and introduces interactive digital humans and characters to improve immersive experiences in live entertainment, retail, healthcare, and more.

DNEG CEO Namit Malhotra said in a statement that the transaction will further the company's technology investment strategy. “Integrating the Ziva toolset into our technology stack will enable our artists to deliver incredible cinematic performance and experiences to discerning movie lovers around the world, and we are excited to launch DNEG IXP. It will also support our strategic shift towards immersive experiences, enabling us to create feature-length films – high-quality digital characters and creatures in games and immersive environments,'' Malhotra said.

DNEG Global CTO Paul Salvini said: “Bringing the Ziva toolset in-house, along with the bulk of the team behind it, is a great fit for DNEG and gives us a strong competitive advantage in developing sophisticated and fully convincing digital characters. This is a key growth area for DNEG and will further enhance our digital character and creature work, not only in film and episodic work, but also in real-time and immersive applications. He continued, “Ziva will be fully integrated into our new cutting-edge pipeline, Helix, expanding our portfolio of artist tools and leveraging our technology for best-in-class content creation.” We will help position it as the preeminent platform in the industry.” quality level. ”

Launched last month, DNEG IXP is DNEG's immersive experiences division. This division provides DNEG's technology to brands, enterprises, and game publishers.

DNEG has previously used the Ziva toolset on recent and upcoming projects including Dune: Part 2, Godzilla x Kong: New Empire, Venom, and The Lord of the Rings: The Ring of Power. I have used it. Released “Animal Friends'' and the animated film “Garfield Movie.''

