Investing in AI and the new technology revolution





Investors love technology revolutions. They believe there is huge money to be made in the huge, disruptive tide of innovation followed by a calm sea of ​​adaptation and integration. And many are wondering what is happening now with the advent of AI. Economist Carlota Perez has spent her career studying these giant waves, so let's see what she has to say about the moment.

First, what defines these technological revolutions?

Well, they follow a certain pattern. The Technological Revolution can be thought of as his epic two-act play, which took more than half a century to perform, with important breaks when everything changes.

The technological revolution is like a two-act play, with two scenes in each act. Act 1 is the installation phase, Act 2 is the deployment phase, and there is a turning point break in between. Source: Carlota Perez.

The first act is the installation phase. The curtain rises with the launch of technological innovations (like microprocessors and automobiles) that redefine what's possible, setting the stage for far-reaching change. During this phase, which historically lasts 20 to 30 years, breakthrough technologies disrupt the status quo and establish new industrial frameworks and infrastructure.

Fueled by speculative investing, this phase becomes a kind of gold rush, with money being poured into emerging technologies based on what could be rather than what is. As these technologies begin to take hold, they not only challenge existing economic and social structures and lead to the creation of new markets, but also create bubbles that reflect the unstable relationship between technological innovation and financial markets.

The impact on society is also significant, with these disruptions often leading to changes in employment patterns and widening socio-economic disparities. This is a phase of creative destruction and polarization.

Intermission is the turning point. This is when we witness a pivotal moment in the technological revolution brought about by the bursting of the speculative bubble and the ensuing economic downturn.

It is characterized by instability, uncertainty, de-skilling, social unrest and populism, which frequently calls for significant changes in market strategies and government policies. But this is not the end; a significant shift from speculative frenzy to a focus on sustainable growth and technological integration is required. This serves as a wake-up call to society, highlighting the need for adaptation and readjustment through regulatory changes and changes in societal perspectives.

Turning points can be very short (just two years in the late 1840s) or very long (more than a decade around the 1930s), and can involve multiple bubbles and crashes.

Act 2 is the development phase. This is where the fruits of the technological revolution really begin to emerge. During this 20-30 year phase, previously speculative technologies will become woven into the fabric of everyday life (and into the core of economic activity).

The law focuses not on investing in technology, but on using technology to drive economic growth, productivity, and social improvement. Government policies also play an important role, creating an environment that supports the spread of the benefits of technology to all sectors of society. The economic landscape is also undergoing major changes, with new industries emerging and existing sectors innovating to incorporate new technologies, which will create jobs, improve living standards and increase access to its benefits. It can lead to fair access.

And this continues until the technology reaches maturity and a new innovation suddenly appears and the cycle begins again. This is a creative construction phase where almost everyone wins.

So does Perez think AI will bring about the next revolution?

Well, wait a minute. First of all, she says, there have only been five major technological revolutions in the past 250 years.

The first industrial revolution began around 1771, laying the foundations for modern manufacturing and transportation. Then, in 1829, the age of steam and railroads began, bringing major changes to travel and the transportation of goods. The era of steel, electricity, and heavy industry began in his 1875, ushering in the wonders of electrification and advanced engineering. The era of oil, automobiles, and mass production began in 1908, revolutionizing personal mobility and manufacturing efficiency. Finally, in 1971, the Information and Communication (ICT) era began, fundamentally changing the way we communicate, work, and access information.

Five major technological innovations have occurred over the past 250 years. Source: Carlota Perez.

And despite all the hype around AI, Perez says it's not the beginning of the sixth technological revolution. Yes, AI is revolutionary (and it is technology), but that doesn't make it a technology revolution.

According to Perez, no single technology, no matter how powerful, can drive a long-term surge in development. In other words, technological revolutions are more than just technologies; they are part of a larger, interconnected cluster of innovations that collectively transform economies, governments, and societies.

Perez said the country was still in the midst of an information and communications technology revolution that began with the introduction of personal computers and microprocessors in the 1970s and continued with the spread of the Internet. And AI is likely to be a key milestone in that revolution, with its huge potential propelling AI into the next phase, the Golden Age of Deployment (hopefully).

And that's the really interesting point at this point. This suggests that the world has been stuck at an interlude tipping point for almost two decades since the first decade of this century, with the situation not sufficiently shaken by the dot-com crash and the global financial crisis. Masu. That's enough to change society's mindset from a quick investment to one that delivers long-term growth.

Perez says moving to the implementation stage is not easy. Deeper changes in social and financial markets need to be followed, including market-shaping public policies aimed at broader social and environmental progress. (It's not like a casino) and the environment (to make the next step sustainable). This is a large sum, so she does not rule out the possibility that it would take a deep recession and crisis to bring about such a change.

Why should we care?

In my view, there are two important takeaways for investors.

Expect to see some bumps along the way. Many people underestimate how volatile and complex these technological revolutions are. These have historically led to economic recessions and market crashes, prompting policy changes that led to so-called golden ages of broader prosperity. And the impact goes far beyond financial wealth. They trigger periods of creative destruction, reshape industries and job markets, and often lead to social change and government intervention. Therefore, be prepared for chaos and do not exclude the possibility of a serious crisis on the way.

But look forward to your destination. Now, the road may not be smooth, but perhaps the disruption will be worth the journey toward a golden age of technological, economic, and social progress. It at least gives us hope that many of the greatest challenges of our time – modernizing systems, including education and welfare – may be overcome. And it may not stop there. AI could also lay the foundation for breakthroughs in biotechnology, nanotechnology, and other fields.

So there are many reasons to be optimistic about our long-term future. And by being aware of the different phases, you can better anticipate risks and opportunities. It also helps you play contrarian cards smarter. This means being more cautious during periods of exuberance and making bolder bets during downturns, which are turning points.

