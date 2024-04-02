Microsoft is working on developing an Xbox AI chatbot





Microsoft is currently testing a new AI-powered Xbox chatbot that can be used to automate support tasks. Sources familiar with Microsoft's plans told The Verge that the software giant is testing a embodied AI character that animates when responding to Xbox support inquiries. We understand that this Xbox AI chatbot is part of a larger effort within Microsoft to apply AI to the Xbox platform and services.

The Xbox AI chatbot is connected to Microsoft's support documentation for the Xbox network and ecosystem, and can also answer questions from Microsoft's support website and process refunds for games. This agent will answer Xbox support questions and read instructions for Microsoft's internal Xbox chatbot.

Microsoft recently expanded its Xbox chatbot test pool more broadly, hinting that this prototype Xbox Support Virtual Agent could someday handle support queries for all Xbox customers. Microsoft confirmed to The Verge the existence of its chatbot.

In a statement to The Verge, Haiyan Zhang, general manager of game AI at Xbox, said, “We're testing the Xbox Support Virtual Agent, an animated feature that lets you contact Xbox support topics by voice or text. It’s an internal prototype of the character.” This prototype allows players to pull information from existing Xbox support pages and use natural language to more easily and quickly get help on support topics.

I said the Xbox chatbot is similar to what Microsoft is encouraging its own customers to build to automate support tasks. Microsoft has its own Azure AI Bot Service, which companies like Vodafone, PwC and others use to build conversational AI bots.

The Xbox chatbot starts by asking the player, How can I help you today? We're also able to quickly respond to support requests ranging from Xbox malfunctions to paid subscription issues. According to sources, the Xbox chatbot is currently being tested internally by Microsoft for support queries for the Minecraft Realms subscription-based server hosting service.

Microsoft's prototype Xbox chatbot is part of a broader effort within Microsoft Gaming to bring AI-powered features and tools to the Xbox platform and developer tools. Sources say Microsoft is also working on creating game content, game operations, and bringing his AI capabilities to Xbox platforms and devices. This includes experimenting with AI-generated art and assets for games, testing AI games, and experimenting with generated AI NPCs, which Microsoft is already developing in partnership with Inworld.

Microsoft is also building AI-powered Copilots to perform safety and moderation tasks, including content moderation on the Xbox platform, and to assist with enforcement and appeals processes. I'm considering it. Microsoft is also looking at ways to add AI-powered assistants to games, giving players ways to get help while playing.

Xbox employees have not publicly acknowledged Microsoft Gaming's extensive AI efforts. One reason for this is that the company is moving cautiously in navigating the perception of AI in games. Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella has urged the entire company to think about how AI can be used in products and services, but Xbox has so far focused primarily on AI tool developers. I've been focusing on it.

At the Xbox General Meeting earlier this year, Microsoft executives outlined an Xbox Everywhere vision that includes AI innovation as a key part of that ambition, along with a device ecosystem and an Xbox platform that lets players play wherever they want.

Microsoft teased the super-powerful next-generation Xbox just days after its all-hands meeting, with Xbox President Sarah Bond promising the biggest technological leap ever seen in a hardware generation. Part of that technological leap, he understands, will involve AI.

Sony is rumored to be preparing to launch a PS5 Pro console later this year featuring PlayStation Spectral Super Resolution (PSSR), an image upscaling technology similar to Nvidias DLSS and AMDs FSR. His AI-powered image upscaling on consoles hasn't been as widely adopted as the PC version of the game, with Immortals of Aveum set to soon become the first console game to support AMD's FSR 3 frame generation. is. Microsoft wants to keep pace with Sony's AI upscaling efforts.

It's clear that Microsoft is thinking a lot about AI in games, but the way it first appears won't be in the advanced ways currently being discussed within the company. Instead, you may see an animated smiley face when trying to figure out how to fix Xbox error codes.

