I spy with fast eyes – Scientists discover that the speed of human visual perception spans a wide range – News and Events

This study suggests that some people have an innate advantage in certain environments where response time is important, such as ball games or competitive games.

Using a blink-and-you-miss-it experiment, Trinity researchers found that individuals vary widely in the speed at which they perceive visual signals.

Some people perceive visual cues that change rapidly at frequencies that others cannot. This means that some people have access to more visual information per time frame than others.

The speed at which we perceive the world is known as “temporal resolution” and is in many ways similar to the refresh rate of a computer monitor.

Researchers from the School of Natural Sciences' Department of Zoology and the Trinity College Neuroscience Institute found that there is considerable variation in temporal resolution between people, meaning that some people can detect substantially more than others. I discovered that this means that you are looking at 'images per second'.

To quantify this, the scientists used the “flicker fusion critical threshold,” a measure of the maximum frequency at which an individual can perceive flickering in a light source.

When a light source flashes above a person's threshold, the person will not notice that it is flashing, and instead the light will appear to be steady. For some participants in the experiment, the light appeared to be completely still, when in reality it was blinking about 35 times per second, but still at a rate of more than 60 times per second. Some people could perceive it blinking.

Clinton Harlem, a doctoral candidate in the School of Natural Sciences, is the lead author of a paper just published in the prestigious journal PLOS ONE. “When we measure temporal resolution multiple times in the same participants, the property appears to be very stable within individuals and over time, despite large variations between individuals,” he said. I understand that.''

In general, the temporal resolution of our vision is very stable from day to day, but post-hoc analyzes suggested that there may be slightly greater fluctuations over time in women than in men. .

“We don't yet know how this change in visual temporal resolution will affect our daily lives, but in high-speed situations where we need to locate or track positions at high speeds, the perceptual We believe that individual differences in speed may become apparent in situations involving moving objects, such as a ball game, or situations where the visual scene changes rapidly, such as a competitive game,'' Clinton-Harlem added.

“This means that before you pick up a racket and hit a tennis ball, or grab a controller and jump into an online fantasy world, know that some people may have an advantage over others. It suggests.”

Andrew Jackson, professor of zoology at Trinity University's School of Natural Sciences, said: For me, as a zoologist, the impact of changes in visual perception is important for both predators and prey, as there are various arms races aimed at investing in brain processing power and clever strategies to exploit enemy weaknesses. likely to have a significant impact on how people interact with each other. ”

Kevin Mitchell, Associate Professor of Developmental Neurobiology in Trinity College's Department of Genetics and Microbiology and Trinity College Neuroscience Institute, said: Just like us. Examples like color blindness show that this is not always true, but there are also many lesser-known ways in which perceptions can differ.

“This study reveals that one such difference lies in the 'frame rate' of our visual systems. In fact, some people are able to see the world faster than others. It seems like you are aware of that.”

