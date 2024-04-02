Google Podcasts is retired and YouTube Music can't replace it





Google Podcasts has ended. The service has been out of service for months, ever since Google announced last fall that it would be discontinuing its dedicated podcast app in order to focus all of its podcast efforts on YouTube Music. This is a bad idea and a huge downgrade. If I had been more surprised, I would have been more angry.

Podcast apps are just the latest product to go through a process I call the Google cycle. It's always the same flow. The company launched the new service with a lot of hype about how it fits into its mission of organizing and making the world's information accessible, and quickly updated it with some great features. , it immediately seems to forget that the service exists, but eventually it starts. A competitor in another department within the company apparently discontinues it, starts shifting focus to a new competitor, and after a few years finally actually shuts it down. Google's graveyard is filled with countless apps that have gone through the Google cycle, including Reader, Duo, Inbox, Allo, Wallet, and more, and it feels just as bad every time.

Google says it's simply responding to the market, and that YouTube is a much more popular place for people to find podcasts than Google Podcasts. There is certainly evidence to support that. In its September closure notice, Google noted that approximately 23 percent of U.S. podcast listeners say YouTube is their primary podcast platform, compared to 4 percent for Google Podcasts, according to Edison Research. I cited statistics.

But the most frustrating thing about this is that Google had the opportunity to do something really cool with podcasts. Podcast discovery is a problem, and so is finding information buried within hours of audio. What Google should have done was find a way to actually connect its services. Once you found your favorite podcast on YouTube Shorts, you wanted to be able to subscribe to it in Google Podcasts with a single tap. We wanted to make the transcripts searchable on Google so people could find the moments and insights they were looking for right from the audio.

Google may have found a way to own that entire experience, turn casual scrollers into avid listeners, and generate revenue for everyone. But that will require a cross-platform, coordinated effort that you wouldn't expect at all from the company behind many of Google's competing messaging apps and complex reminder systems. Google has been working on his podcast in various shapes and forms since 2016, but it has never appeared before. We're getting closer to putting all the pieces together.

There's a very simple and short-sighted logic behind the move to YouTube Music. YouTube is a video platform. Video ads generate a lot of revenue for YouTube. Google Podcasts doesn't have video ads. So imagine a meeting where someone is debating whether they can get everyone to watch podcasts on YouTube, watch more videos, and show more ads. Additionally, YouTube Music is a subscription app, and no one would pay $10 a month for a podcast app. On YouTube, the line from podcast to revenue is much more linear than on YouTube Podcasts.

To Google, I say: “It's your fault. And I don't care.” There are plenty of creators who would be happy to work with an ad revenue system for audio like YouTube, but Google isn't interested in building one. did. Podcast apps aren't that expensive to maintain either. Some of the best ones are run by one person. Retiring bad or unpopular apps is one thing, but Google is retiring good and popular apps because it's easier to display existing ad inventory elsewhere.

Even with all the money-making considerations, the main problem is that Google Podcasts is a significantly better podcast app than what comes out of YouTube. Forget about the main YouTube app. You cannot play it in the background unless you subscribe to Premium. That quickly makes it useless as a podcast. So you don't even have to complain about the confusing mix of audio podcasts, video podcasts, non-podcast videos, and everything else.

Within YouTube Music, podcast support has improved over the past six months or so, but the app is still very supportive of music. The app itself will tell you everything you need to know. Podcasts is just a filter at the top next to Energize and Commute. My podcast queue is currently on line 15 on the app's home screen, just below Trending Community Playlists and Forgotten Favorites. that's ok! The name is YouTube Music! It's a great music app, so that's good enough. Music deserves its own place in the audio/video world, and so do podcasts.

One way to look at Google's graveyard is to look at it as a bunch of products that Google launched that were not successful and died. Another way to look at this is as a long history of Google's failure to make its products meaningful. Google has disrupted the development of numerous messaging apps. We've built several competing VR and AR platforms. It killed many popular brands that were trying to make smart homes a reality. etc. In each case, there are compelling reasons for Google to get involved and help organize and make accessible new corners of our technological lives. And Google has shown time and time again that it can't get the job done on its own.

YouTube Music is shiny and new right now, but I wouldn't bet a penny on whether the app will still be around in five years. History says that won't happen. Luckily, there are plenty of great podcast apps out there, including Pocket Cast, Overcast, Antennapod, and even Apple Podcasts. I half-heartedly recommend Spotify and Pandora, but at least they're not going away anytime soon. But if you're a Google Podcasts user, should you use YouTube Music for your podcasts? No, you shouldn't. Because Google has made it clear time and time again that it can and will get distracted by shiny new things. What you love will deteriorate and die. Get out of the Google cycle as much as possible.

