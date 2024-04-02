How Metas Global Safety Officer approaches online age verification





Antigone Davis, Metas' global head of safety, said trying to figure out someone's age and protect their privacy at the same time can be difficult. Mehta has been pushing for app store operators like Apple and Google to be responsible for verifying users' ages and seeking parental consent to download apps. We're currently using our own virtual reality Quest store as a model for how that might work.

As Meta seeks to centralize age verification through the Quest store, we are prompting Quest 2 and 3 users to re-enter their birthday so that their accounts can be placed in the appropriate age experience. Teens ages 13 to 17 will have more privacy settings enabled by default and will be able to be monitored through parental monitoring tools. For pre-teens from ages 10 to 12, even more restrictive settings are turned on and only parents can change privacy settings.

Davis told The Verge that Meta seeks to solve age verification challenges with this initiative while protecting privacy and access considerations. And we see the same thing in the proposed federal law.

Meta has invested in its own User Age Group API to allow app developers to categorize their services into different age groups. Meta requires developers to self-certify which age group (preteen, teen, adult) their app is intended for, and uses APIs to determine whether a user is eligible to use the app. You can communicate with Meta and the app about how.

This is similar to what Meta is proposing at the federal level. At the federal level, they want mobile app store operators like Apple and Google to be required to verify a user's age so they can share information with apps used on a user's device. This means that the user no longer needs to verify his age for each app, as he only verifies his age once when setting up his phone.

While it may sound like Meta is handing over money to other tech companies for age verification, Davis said the work at Quest Store supports what Meta is claiming. They say you should show that.

If there's an app store, we're taking action, Davis told The Verge. That is proven by today's actions.

Still, finding a suitable method for age verification remains a challenge. Some policymakers have scoffed at using methods such as self-proclaimed date of birth to verify age because it's easy to lie on apps. Davis said Meta will double-check users who claim they're suddenly in a different age category when re-entering their birthday and require them to authenticate with an ID or credit card. Meta does not store that information long after the process is complete.

Meta has experimented with different age verification methods across different services. For example, the company uses his AI face-scanning tool Yoti on Facebook Dating, which also occasionally checks encrypted short-term storage government IDs. However, there is no perfect solution.

There's no one-size-fits-all solution, Davis says. That's why I think you'll find that the industry is having a bit of a hard time finding simple and easy solutions.

That's why Davis says the easiest and least privacy-invasive way to verify age is when consumers set up their phones. Age verification is especially likely at a time when children and teens are more likely to be in close proximity to their parents. More accurate age information.

Online safety measures for children are a hot topic in Congress, but time is running out to pass legislation this year. Meanwhile, states including Florida are enacting their own age-verification laws that require parental consent for large groups of teens to use social media.

Davis said that creates a complex patchwork for businesses to navigate. What we currently know is that some states specify the type and form of age verification, and some states do not specify the type and form of age verification. Some people have some idea of ​​the accuracy rate they think should be applied. Some don't provide accuracy, Davis said. There are significant ambiguities in many laws and I think the current law raises concerns about liability and risk for all businesses.

