



Chongqing – China has set an ambitious target of 10 trillion yuan (US$1.38 trillion) in new materials industry output by 2025, and the city of Chongqing is planning a comprehensive initiative to harness the full potential of advanced materials. strategically aligned with the current plan.

Chongqing districts such as Kowloonpo and Qijiang are prioritizing the light alloy industry, while Dadukou and Changshou are striving to improve glass fiber composite materials. Qingling and Wanzhou are also contributing to the development of synthetic materials. This diversified strategy highlights Chongqing's customized approach to modern manufacturing and demonstrates the cultivation of new high-quality production capabilities.

The advanced materials sector is positioned as a driving force for various industries under the “33618” modern manufacturing cluster system and is a cornerstone among trillion-level major industrial clusters.

Chongqing's growth strategy includes turning scientific research into tangible industrial progress. The announcement last year of four innovation platforms, including the China (Chongqing) Natural Gas Chemical New Materials Research Institute, marks an important step towards leveraging scientific results for industrial development.

The 7th Materials Genome Engineering Forum held in Chongqing last December turned the city into a center of academic and professional exchanges on topics ranging from new energy vehicles to mobile phone nanotechnology.

As detailed by Paul E. Knutson of Corning Display Technologies, Corning's expansion in Chongqing includes increased investment and the establishment of mainland China's first Gorilla Glass factory, adding to the city's dynamic business scene. It reflects the trustworthiness of the company.

Support from industry experts and academics, including Zheng Jielian, an academic at the Chinese Academy of Engineering and a professor at Guangxi University, strengthens optimism about Chongqing's direction in science and technology innovation. With the “416” layout aimed at strengthening central-local cooperation and policy support, Chongqing has set a benchmark for industrial transformation.

Chongqing focuses on building four major scientific innovation bases in intelligent technology, life and health, new materials, and green low-carbon industry. It is actively developing 16 major strategic areas, including artificial intelligence, blockchain, cloud computing and big data, forming a “416” technology innovation strategy layout. This will accelerate the construction of a nationally impactful science, technology and innovation center.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.ichongqing.info/2024/04/03/foreign-enterprise-and-expert-bullish-on-chongqings-sci-tech-innovation-path/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

