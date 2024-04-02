5 Google AI tools to organize your inbox, photos, and more





2. Automate your inbox with Gmail

If you're still getting organized and aren't already using Gmail's tabbed inbox, you should turn it on. Tabbed Inbox uses AI to sort emails into up to five categories: Primary, Promotions, Social, Updates, and Forums. This way, you don't have to sift through huge piles of mail to decide where to send them all. To turn on tabbed inbox,[設定], set your inbox as your default, and choose the categories you want Gmail to categorize your incoming messages. Here are some pro tips: If the email is in a different tab than you want, you can drag and drop the email to the desired tab. Gmail's advanced AI automatically learns your actions and categorizes future emails accordingly, making it easier to manage your inbox.

Also, enjoy a variety of AI-powered smart features during your stay, including smart compose, smart reply, and smart personalization tools like smart filters that turn flight confirmation emails into calendar events and track the whereabouts of your luggage at a glance. You can also turn it on. . These organization features will certainly save you time and mean you can enjoy a better inbox in the future.

3. Ask Gemini for hints and help keep track of what needs to be done.

If you've hit a wall or aren't sure what to do next, turn to Gemini (now conveniently available through an app). For example, if you have something big you want to try this year, like a marathon, just chat with Gemini and tell her your current fitness level and when you'd like to run the race, and she'll create a training plan to help you do it. You can then export to Google Sheets to better manage your time.

Or maybe you just need more general help with organizing. Try asking Gemini to create a to-do list with checkboxes for where to start this process. (And once the digital spring cleaning is complete and the IRL tidying begins, Gemini will have a lot to say about that, too.)

4. Plan and organize with Gemini in Workspace

If you have a Google One AI Premium plan, Gemini lets you plan and organize right in Gmail, Docs, Slides, Sheets, and Meet. For example, if you want to be more organized when it comes to budgeting, you can ask Gemini to help you set up a Google Sheets to track your finances. Or use Gemini in Docs to draft a list of large projects you want to complete throughout the year, complete with steps and checklists. And with Gmail, Gemini lets you quickly draft and reply to emails, whether you're filling out an application for a summer internship or writing an email to catch up with a friend for your next reunion. can be done.

5. Organize your Chrome tabs

Do you accumulate tabs over days, weeks, and months? Or do you eagerly close tabs in some sort of regular rhythm? To keep tabs under control, it helps to organize similar tabs Try new features in Chrome. This new tool uses AI to suggest and create tab groups based on what you currently have open (currently available in US and English). Tab groups are already a very useful way to organize your tabs manually, but it seems like you simply can't do it alone, so AI is here to help.To use this, open Chrome and go to the More menu.[設定]Select[実験的 AI]Choose.

