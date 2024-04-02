InvestUP, MEDC Announce Creation of Michigan Outdoor Innovation Fund





MARKETS, Mich. (WLUC) – InvestUP and the Michigan Economic Development Corporation (MEDC) on Tuesday announced the creation of the Michigan Outdoor Innovation Fund, a $3 million pre-seed fund to support entrepreneurs in the outdoor recreation industry across Michigan. Did.

The fund will make investments ranging from $50,000 to $250,000 in promising Michigan-based startups that are commercializing cutting-edge technologies in the outdoor recreation sector. The fund is the first of its kind in the Upper Peninsula, the only seed fund in rural Michigan, and one of only two funds managed by economic development agencies in the state. .

The fund is supported by MEDC through the Michigan Innovation Capital Fund (MICF) program, which aims to support early-stage startups in Michigan, create a favorable capital environment, and foster high-growth technology companies. It has been.

Wilderness is one of Michigan's greatest assets, and outdoor recreation is an extremely important and rapidly growing area for the Upper Peninsula and Michigan as a whole. The Michigan Outdoor Innovation Fund exists at the intersection of technology, industry, tourism, and natural resources for innovators and entrepreneurs who recognize that quality of life is often tied to the quality of outdoor recreation opportunities. said Marty Fittante. , CEO of InvestUP. We are grateful for the opportunity to manage Michigan's Outdoor Innovation Fund and sincerely appreciate MEDC's steadfast and continued support of outdoor recreation.

To further ensure the fund's success, InvestUP has established an advisory board featuring a strong group of dynamic and collaborative partners from across Michigan. The board includes notable regional partners such as Innovate Marquette SmartZone and Michigan Technological University.

These partners help the Fund evaluate potential startup companies for investment and provide valuable connections to outdoor recreation organizations, venture funds, seed funds, strategic investors and partners in Michigan and across the country. Masu.

The fund plans to support 30 to 35 companies over the next two to three years.

Innovate Marquette is a regional SmartZone aimed at transforming neighborhoods into centralized hubs of technology and innovation, with outdoor recreation as one of its target areas, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture. Their expertise in outdoor innovation and recreation provides valuable connections to the Fund's advisory committee and the Fund's recipients.

Thanks to MEDC's vision and InvestUP's stewardship, the Michigan Outdoor Innovation Fund will advance outdoor recreation by investing in startups and entrepreneurs with ideas that not only entertain residents and visitors, but also catalyze economic growth. We can continue to bring innovation to the industry. said Joe Thiel, CEO of Innovate Marquette SmartZone. This investment by his MEDC to launch the Michigan Outdoor Innovation Fund demonstrates his MEDC's commitment to growing outdoor recreation and making it more accessible to everyone.

The national outdoor recreation economy continues to thrive, with annual growth of 11.8 percent in 2022. In Michigan, outdoor recreation has a value-added economic impact of $12.4 billion, and the sector includes nearly 120,000 jobs (7.4 percent year-over-year growth). They can work in a wide range of jobs that require a variety of skills, including design, manufacturing, retail, and customer service. Snow activities, which the Upper Peninsula specializes in, have increased by 88% in the past three years alone.

InvestUP is proud to be one of the first organizations to receive support from the Michigan Innovate Capital Fund. The Michigan Innovate Capital Fund will give the state another tool to increase investment in competitive, cutting-edge technology companies based in Michigan, said Nataliya Stassiu of Equity Capital. says Mr. Program Director for Entrepreneurship and Innovation at the Michigan Economic Development Corporation. The Michigan Outdoor Innovation Fund will help accelerate high-tech innovation in outdoor recreation across the state and further diversify Michigan's economy. Continue to send a clear message to all innovators and inventors that when it comes to driving a high-tech future, we can do more than just that right here in Michigan.

In 2022, the Outdoor Recreation Industry Authority relocated within the MEDC, increasing its focus on retaining and attracting each state's outdoor recreation businesses and products. Office Director Brad Garmon has been appointed chair of the Confluence of States coalition in 2023.

The outdoor recreation industry is growing by improving product performance, incorporating more sustainable materials and processes, and responding to new user interests and demands, said Brad Garmon, director of the outdoor recreation industry. says. The InvestUPs Michigan Outdoor Innovation Fund strengthens the future of Michigan's outdoor recreation economy and ensures tomorrow's recreational technologies and innovations are created in Michigan. We look forward to working with Michigan startups to support the ideas that emerge as a result of this fund.

The Michigan Outdoor Innovation Fund is already funding entrepreneurs in the outdoor recreation industry across Michigan. At Innovation Week 2024, a professional development conference for thought leaders, creators, and entrepreneurs, hosted by Innovate Marquette SmartZone and SISU, the startup led by CEO Sam Shapiro was recently named one of the top Received the Excellence Award. Outdoor innovation pitch contest. Shapiro received his $50,000 investment in outdoor innovation startups funded by the Michigan Outdoor Innovation Fund.

Interested businesses and organizations can contact Fund Managing Director Jim Baker by visiting michiganoutdoorfund.com or by emailing [email protected]. Dr. Baker led Michigan Technological University's technology commercialization and start-up business development activities for 25 years, including nine years as the owner of a Michigan-based outdoor products manufacturing company and an active board member or advisor. I have gained valuable experience in this position. numerous early-stage venture funding organizations, entrepreneurial support services organizations, start-ups, and nonprofit conservation organizations;

About InvestUP

InvestUP is a regional economic development organization for the Upper Peninsula. Led by the private sector, InvestUPs' mission is to drive prosperity across UP by working with partnership, passion and tenacity, focusing on people, places, projects, policy and promotion.

About Innovate Marquette SmartZone

Innovate Marquette provides entrepreneurs, established businesses, and startups with access to critical resources, mentorship, capital, talent, and network collaboration. As one of 20 SmartZones designated by the Michigan Economic Development Corporation (MEDC), Innovate Marquette works with partners to help the local entrepreneurial ecosystem thrive. Innovate Marquette aims to attract economic opportunity to the region and maintain an inclusive and welcoming business community, with a focus on technology-focused ventures in outdoor innovation, creative technology, and sustainable technology. Innovate Marquette is building a comprehensive network to support the region's current and future economic development through customized innovation efforts and partnerships with MEDC, the City of Marquette, Northern Michigan University, and other local economic development organizations. We support you. For more information, please visit www.innovatemarquette.org.

