DigiCAP.GH Initiative Ends, Redefining Innovation





Signaling the end of an era, the DigiCAP.GH project, a ground-breaking initiative led by the AFOS Foundation with support from BMZ through Sequa gGmbH, will include a series of final showcases such as the Tech Entrepreneurs Forum (TEF) and the The trip ended with a presentation like this. Junior Consultant (JC).

Over the past three years, DigiCAP.GH has left an indelible mark on Ghana's ICT landscape.

In close collaboration with the University of Cape Coast (UCC) and the Accra University of Technology (ATU), the initiative aims to enrich Ghana's ICT sector, bridging the skills gap, promoting employability and increasing the country's tech-savvy workforce. It has greatly contributed to fostering entrepreneurship among young people.

The final event, held at the Institute of ICT Professionals of Ghana (IIPGH) on February 26, 2024, showcased the creativity and innovation of participants from Accra Institute of Technology, University of Cape Coast, getINNOtized, GIZ and others.

We summarized the project outcomes and insights gained, highlighting the talent and problem-solving skills of junior consultants who have undergone intensive training.

In 2021, the Digicap Initiative launched its first cohort at the University of Cape Coast (UCC). In this program, the participant selection process was carried out with great care and intensive skills training bootcamps aimed at preparing individuals for the challenges ahead. Overcoming obstacles, stakeholders engaged in strategy meetings and planning sessions that yielded great results.

Despite initial reservations, collaborative efforts with stakeholders drove the success of the program and led to continued results towards its conclusion in 2024.

David Gowu, Executive Director of IIPGH, welcomed attendees and shared the journey of an unexpected but fruitful partnership with Sequa and AFOS Foundation. Despite initial doubts and interruptions due to COVID-19, the project was successfully launched and increased the institute's profile and influence. Mr. Gou expressed his gratitude and commitment to professional growth.

On behalf of Professor Amevi Akakpovi, Director of Business Development, Pro-Venture Capital, Accra University of Technology, he highlighted student experience, research, internationalization, community engagement and how the project fits into the university’s strategy. He emphasized that. He aligned this project with the university's mission of progress and emphasized the role of ICT in innovation.

Professor Rosemond Buen from the University of Cape Coast shared how her sabbatical in Germany led to the DigiCAP project, highlighting the important role of ICT skills such as artificial intelligence and machine learning in modern education. She highlighted the advances in technology in learning, pointing out how technologies like ChatGPT simplify tasks.

She elaborated on the project's comprehensive approach covering business intelligence, data science, junior consulting and soft skills to foster entrepreneurship for innovation and job creation. Professor Buen expressed his commitment to the continuity of the project.

She said: “We want to make sure this project continues even if we don't have the funds.” Her closing remarks conveyed a sense of optimism that this project will have a lasting impact on Ghana's development, and she said: , she said.

AFOS Foundation Project Manager Hannah Schlingman highlighted the progress of the DigiCAP program, which focuses on overcoming challenges such as internet problems through adaptation and innovation. She emphasized the importance of documentation and the role of projects in fostering networks between academia and industry, and encouraged participants to connect with new people.

She thanked everyone for their contributions and made particular note of the cross-organizational collaboration. While discussing her KPIs for the project, she admitted that she was initially skeptical, but she was satisfied with the project's alignment with goals.

One of the notable achievements was that across the Accra Institute of Technology and the University of Cape Coast, we admitted 588 students, exceeding the original target of 400 students. Additionally, she highlighted the significant female participation, exceeding the target, with 162 of her 588 students finding employment. In 2024, she will be 45 women.

She concluded by encouraging them to reflect on achieving further KPIs and the overall impact of the project.

The DigiCAP project enhanced ICT skills development and employability through practice-oriented training in areas such as data science and entrepreneurship, with the aim of increasing the market competitiveness of Ghanaian businesses.

It fostered collaboration between academia, business, and ICT stakeholders and provided career advancement opportunities through events such as the Tech Job Fair, Industry-Academia Tech Dialogue (INDAC-TED), and Tech Entrepreneurs Forum. These events facilitated a dynamic interface between companies seeking talent and graduates seeking employment and internship opportunities.

By providing networking opportunities with industry leaders, these events help students and graduates secure valuable internships and jobs, propelling them toward promising and fulfilling professional lives. It was intended for that purpose. At the same time, companies and recruiters have benefited from these platforms by identifying talent, streamlining the hiring process, and reducing resource-intensive candidate searches.

The Digicap.gh project supported universities in establishing and/or expanding career services that prepare students for the world of work through workshops and peer-to-peer training that provide professional development, career guidance and personal growth. . Overall, these public events aimed to bridge the gap between willing participants and employers and foster mutually beneficial relationships that strengthen the technology sector.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.ghanaweb.com/GhanaHomePage/business/DigiCAP-GH-initiative-concludes-redefining-tech-innovation-1924276 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos