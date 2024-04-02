AI-generated disinformation will influence 2024 elections





AI-generated images, video, audio, and text are already being used to spread disinformation in the lead-up to the 2024 election. Here's what you need to know and how to find it.

PORTLAND, OREGON Most Americans already know that artificial intelligence is here. They may have seen or used examples of large-scale language models, such as those behind image generators like ChatGPT or Midjourney. But they may not realize how rapidly technology is advancing and how it could disrupt things like the 2024 campaign season.

The concept of “deepfakes” has been around for a while, but AI technology is rapidly making that material faster, easier, and cheaper to create.

It is perhaps best demonstrated in audio. We used an AI audio generator to play a few minutes of Pat Dooris' speech from The Story. Next, I typed in some sentences from the conversation. It was able to reproduce Dooris' voice speaking the dialogue we typed in with some pretty amazing accuracy. The whole process took about 2 minutes and cost less than $5 to make.

If you look closely at much of the AI ​​content that is already out there, you will find certain “information”. However, many people encounter such media while scrolling on their phones. They may only see or hear it briefly, and often on a very small screen.

So what can you do to protect yourself from AI misinformation? The best rule of thumb is to be skeptical about the content you see or hear.

Al Tompkins (Al in Albert, not AI in artificial intelligence) is a well-known journalism consultant. He has coached professional reporters around the world and currently teaches at Syracuse University in New York. He recently led news staff across his TEGNA, KGW's parent company, in training on disinformation and AI.

“This technology has advanced so fast, I mean faster than any technology in my lifetime,” Tompkins told Dooris in a recent interview. “We basically went from Alexander Graham Bell to cell phones in probably a year or so. So technology is advancing very rapidly. And what's interesting is that this technology is We've already started using email, but the tools we need to detect it aren't moving at the same speed. And I think you remember when we actually started using email all the time, it really took years to get this much information. To receive spam emails, start getting a spam detector. ”

Tompkins suggested that in the not-too-distant future, we may see software systems better equipped to warn of AI fakes. But at the moment, very few, if any, can be done with great precision.

With AI detection technology lagging behind, it's best for people to learn how to look for deepfakes on their own. In fact, some of these AI tools have been around for a while, so this is probably something people should have learned yesterday.

“Photoshop tools and others have been using versions of AI for quite some time,” Tompkins explained. “AI in its most basic form only does one thing…But the new version of AI that is currently the most disruptive is what we call multimodal AI, which can handle audio, video, and text. can be changed at the same time. It's not just one thing. One is that there are a lot of things that can be changed all at once.”

Tompkins said he has been tracking developments in AI for years. Most people have experienced it at some point, even if they are not consciously aware of it.

“For example, when a grammar checker turns on and looks at your text and replaces words or suggests words, that's a form of artificial intelligence. It just does one thing at a time,” Tompkins said. To tell. he continued. “And now, Pat, is also a good time for us to say that AI is not the work of the devil. That means we think AI is actually going to do great things and we're going to see what it brings. “Our lives will be much more productive in important ways. Almost every industry will find some useful way to leverage artificial intelligence, even if it hasn't already been implemented.” Because artificial intelligence will take care of what we need to take care of.”

There are now several sophisticated programs that allow you to convincingly alter existing photos and create large numbers of images, such as Adobe's new Photoshop beta. And fake news websites are already using the latter, passing off images to look like the real thing.

Fake audio is already in circulation. An ad aired on television just before this year's Iowa caucuses targeted Donald Trump for attacking popular conservative Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds. It included audio from Trump himself. But in reality, that wasn't what President Trump said. The ad, run by supporters of Ron DeSantis, “read out” actual words posted by Trump on the Truth social platform, but with an AI-generated voice.

More insidious examples probably won't be shown on TV. Instead, they pop up on social media and make quick rounds before anyone can fact-check, e.g. by putting words in their mouths or by feeding voters bad information from trusted sources to smear a candidate's reputation. It might hurt.

How to spot AI

While AI discovery is not an exact science, there are some things to keep in mind. Technology is advancing rapidly, so obvious flaws that were present in earlier versions are becoming less common. For the time being, Tompkins said, AI will continue to struggle with things like hands and ears in human images.

“We found that when they take mug shots, one of the reasons they take shots from the side is because they're also looking at your ears in your passport,” Tompkins said. “Human ears turn out to be very unique, and AI has a huge problem making them… In some cases, one is much longer than the other… In some cases, the shape of the finger is simply distorted.

“It turns out that the sculptors of old knew a lot of things. Michelangelo knew a lot of things, too. And it turns out that they were always sculpting hands and fingers. That's because it's very difficult to do, partly because there's no consistent algorithm between human sizes.''Fingers grow at different rates as we age. And so on… AI often makes big mistakes with fingers. Usually we end up cutting off a finger or adding a finger. I mean, the hands are sometimes too big for the person, so I call them gorilla hands. ”

AI image models can't even handle text within images, so if you take a closer look at the text behind an AI-generated image, you might find that it's complete nonsense. In general, a close look at images generated or edited by AI can reveal a lot of things that don't make any sense at all, and these are all red flags.

Voice recordings created by AI may lack natural pauses for someone to take a breath, or may have strange behavior in rhythm, pronunciation, emphasis, etc. It may sound unnaturally flat and lacking in emotion or nuance, or it may sound a little too clean for audio created outside of a recording studio.

But again, these flaws come and go, and AI models are getting better every day. The best thing to do is to stop and think about the situation. Does this content, in any form, seem too good to be true? Could it damage your reputation, incite anger, or spread fear? Or?

Tompkins explained that misinformation tends to work through something called confirmation bias. We tend to believe what is consistent with our existing views or what appears to be consistent with the actual facts of the situation. The more believable a piece of misinformation is to us, the more likely we are to accept it as fact without digging deeper or putting the brakes on.

Where do we go from here?

Oregon's senior U.S. senator, Ron Wyden, is a member of the Senate Intelligence Committee. He is also concerned about how AI could be used to create deepfakes that influence real-world politics.

“In my view, deepfakes, especially the kind we see in the political process, are going to undermine elections and undermine democracy, and we're going to have to take very strong action,” Wyden said. . “Because we already have this huge misinformation machine out there, and AI makes it even more powerful and easier to use.”

Last week, Oregon Governor Tina Kotek signed two new bills on this topic. The first created a special committee to study the issue, sponsored by state Rep. Daniel Nguyen, D-Lake Oswego. The second, sponsored by state Sen. Aaron Woods of Wilsonville, would require political campaigns to include a disclaimer in their ads if any part of the commercial has been altered using AI.

Wyden noted that AI bills have been introduced in several other states, but he believes that truly protecting voters from deepfakes will require national action.

At the moment, the AI-enhanced disinformation environment may seem daunting. But Tompkins warns that the problem is more than just disgusting.

“In this election year, you're going to want to say, 'Everybody's a liar, the politicians are a liar, everybody's a liar, everybody's lying to me. I don't believe anybody. ''' Tompkins said. “That’s not the way to live. I don’t believe in anything because it’s cynical.

“Rather, I'd like all of us to be skeptical. That's open to the truth. Stay open to the truth. Stay open to the evidence. That. That's what smart people do. Smart people are always learning. They're always open to evidence.” “If something isn't true but it's widely spread, don't shut down the evidence. Please. I think it's part of our civic duty to shout it out loud and say, “You know, I see this spreading. “That's not true. And this is how I know it's not.” That's not unkind. It's not rude either. There's no need to be mean to anyone. Just say this. 'Listen, this is spreading, and this is how I know it's not true.' Or, 'I have some questions about that. ”

