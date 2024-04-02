Genie Company unveils innovation center





Pioneering the future of access control

DALLAS , April 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — The Genie Company, along with its parent company Overhead Door Corporation, announces the grand opening of the Innovation Center, an innovative facility redefining the garage door and access landscape. I'm happy to be able to do this. innovation. Opening April 1, this state-of-the-art center represents a major leap forward for the company as we work to bring breakthrough technology to the industry.

The grand opening of the Innovation Center on April 1 marks an important milestone for the company.

The Innovation Center in Dallas, along with the TREQ facility, is a state-of-the-art hub designed to foster collaboration and advance forward-thinking solutions. This facility will serve as a hub for our engineers, technicians and researchers to push the boundaries of what is possible in door and access control design.

In the words of Kelly Terry, President and CEO of Overhead Door Corporation, “The grand opening of our Innovation Center on April 1st is an important milestone for our company and an exciting opportunity for collaboration and innovation across our team.” provides an unparalleled environment for

The Innovation Center is strategically located to accelerate the development of next-generation Genie products by fostering collaboration and taking a connected approach to design, development, and certification.

Mike Noyes, President of The Genie Company, added, “The Innovation Center embodies our commitment to pushing the limits of what is possible in our industry and reinforces our dedication to providing cutting-edge solutions to our customers. “We emphasize posture,” he said.

The grand opening on April 1 was a vibrant showcase of the facility's impressive capabilities and a celebration of the dedication and hard work of the Access Systems Division, Genie Company, and Horton's product teams.

About Genie Company Genie Company, headquartered in Mount Hope, Ohio, is a leading manufacturer of smart, connected garage door openers and accessories for residential and commercial applications. The Genie Company was founded on a focus on the customer and continues to be one of America's most recognized and trusted brands. Innovations like Aladdin Connect and BenchSentry offer safe, secure and convenient solutions that easily fit into your lifestyle and provide peace of mind. For more information, please visit GenieCompany.com.

Aladdin Connect, BenchSentry, and all related marks are trademarks of The Genie Company.

About Overhead Door Corporation Overhead Door Corporation, headquartered in Lewisville, Texas, is a leading provider of door and access solutions for residential, commercial, institutional and industrial applications. Overhead Door Corporation operates through his three collaborative divisions, each focused on vehicle, pedestrian, and electronic access solutions, and serves his industry-leading, more than 6,000 specialty distribution partners. Masu.

An industry pioneer who invented the first upward-actuating door in 1921, the first electric garage door opener in 1926, and the first automatic sliding door in 1954, the company has some of North America's most trusted The brand manufactures doors and access solutions. Overhead Door Brands Wayne Dalton, Genie, Horton Automatics, Won-Door, TODCO.

Overhead Door Corporation is a subsidiary of Sanwa Holdings Corporation of Tokyo. For more information, please visit www.ohdcorporation.com.

