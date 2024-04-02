Welcome to AI Atlas, CNET's guide to today's artificial intelligence.





No guide is complete without an atlas.

Here at CNET, our mission is to be a guide to a better future in a technology-driven world, and the creation of the Atlas continues CNET's long tradition of helping people understand new and impactful technologies. is part of. We did that with iPhone Atlas in 2007. This was around the time when the first revolutionary mobile phones were hitting store shelves. And in 2010, we did it again with Android Atlas, which started a revolution of its own and focused on Google phones. These two blogs reported on everything from phone rumors to the ins and outs of the app store.

According to AI experts like CNET's Connie Guglielmo (who witnessed the iPhone's debut firsthand), the rise of generative artificial intelligence is this generation's iPhone moment. In response to this unique moment, we're today announcing the all-new AI Atlas, a collection of advice, reviews, news, videos, and views on artificial intelligence, a broad field that includes generative AI and more.

Who is AI Atlas for? It’s for you…

If you're new to the world of AI and want to understand the basics, like what it is (and what it isn't) and how to incorporate it into your life in a smart and effective way. Find FAQs, tips, glossaries, and other expert-written pieces to help you understand what you need to know. Worthwhile if you're an early adopter who's already hooked on these new technologies and looking for inspiration on how to get more out of them. The new hub features in-depth, rigorous, independent reviews of the most popular AI tools available today, from ChatGPT to image generation tool Dall-E to search engine Perplexity. If you're obsessed with the rise of AI, take a moment to think about what it means for you and for all of us. We provide news, opinion and expert guidance in weekly newsletters and more.

AI Atlas is brought to you by CNET's editorial experts. All content is created by unbiased, independent experts, and all human-authored because machines need humans to make good decisions. (In some cases, we also use AI for other CNET tasks. Please see our Public AI Policy for more information on how we use and think about AI.)

Creating the first round of product and service rating reviews that are part of the AI ​​Atlas was no easy task. The new tool is unique for two reasons:

AI technology is advancing rapidly and the pace of innovation is fast. This means that AI tools and services receive frequent updates and new versions. The potential use cases for AI are dizzying. For example, there are almost no limits to what you can ask an AI chatbot to do.

To solve this mystery, CNET editors sought to answer two key questions, drawing on nearly 30 years of experience evaluating and evaluating products and services: It's about how well an AI tool compares to its competitors, and for what purpose is it best suited? This approach helped us develop a unique scoring method that takes into account factors such as ease of use, access requirements, and value. Learn more about how we test AI products and services.

AI Atlas guides you to a future where artificial intelligence changes the way we live and work. As the terrain changes and evolves, so does the atlas. But we remain committed to our mission of helping our customers understand, leverage, and embrace the technological changes around them.

Visit the AI ​​Atlas hub to start exploring. Please send your feedback to [email protected].

