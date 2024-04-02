Lifelong Star Trek fan leaves behind huge memorabilia





Editor's note, April 2, 2024: After publication, The Times learned that Troy Nelson and Andrew Nelson were named in a civil lawsuit filed in Pierce County Superior Court in 1998. . In the civil suit, they were accused of sexually abusing three adults with disabilities at a state-licensed facility. That they were running it. After a six-week jury trial, Washington State was ordered to pay $17.8 million to the plaintiffs. The state said it had intended to appeal but the deadline passed and it has paid restitution to the victims. The Nelson brothers denied the charges and were never criminally charged.

Troy Nelson and his brother Andrew were almost inseparable.

The two youngest of six children were born two years apart. The two lived together for more than half a century in their childhood home in Bremerton, Washington. Near their home is a park bench where they carved their initials as boys.

Brother Nelson never married and had no children. They worked together at the same nursing home. As a teenager, he even dated the same girl at the same time while working different shifts at the same pizza shop. This went on for a week until they noticed.

Two parts of one body, their older sister Evan Brown said of their relationship in an interview.

On February 28, Andrew Nelson, who had been undergoing treatment for cancer for many years, went to feed the chickens and ducks that were a gift from Brown to his brothers. He had a heart attack and died. He was 55 years old. Hours later, a grief-stricken Troy Nelson took his own life. He was 57 years old.

We've talked about it before, Brown, 66, said through tears. He said, “Hey, if Andrew goes, I'm out of here.'' Check out. Andrew said the same thing and it happened.

Troy Nelson's legacy was a sensation. After his death, his family posted a photo on social media of his extensive and, in fact, extensive collection of Star Trek memorabilia, which has now been shared thousands of times.

Elena Hamel, one of the brothers' nieces, said the items occupied two living rooms and one bedroom, all lined with bookshelves. Additional bookshelves were lined up in the center of the room, all packed to the edges to create aisles. There was also a jewelry cabinet that served as a display case.

There were action figures on the shelf. doll. ship model. Poster. ornaments. Lunch box. Lego. Some toy phasers and tricorders. (For non-Trek fans, a phaser is a weapon and a tricorder is essentially a luxury smartphone.) Multiple Star Trek lamps. (Yes, we have Star Trek lamps.) Trading cards. Comic book. Trek-themed Geeky Tikis (stylized Tiki mugs). Life-size cutouts of famous characters. Life-sized captain's chair.

While it is impossible to account for every private collector in the world, Troy Nelsons' collection is arguably the largest, if not the largest.

The final addition to the collection was a stuffed rabbit wearing a Star Trek uniform, made in the last weeks of his life. Russ Haslage, president of the International Federation of Trekkers, said he had never seen a collection of this size. The International Federation of Trekkers is a Star Trek-themed non-profit founded by Haslage with series creator Gene Roddenberry.

The Haslages organization opened the Star Trek Museum in Sandusky, Ohio, in 2020, and has received donations of memorabilia from the estate. Those collections pale in comparison to Nelson's, he says. (Mr. Hasledge contacted his family to inquire about donations from the collection.)

My brothers' love for Star Trek started with the original series, which they would watch together.

That was our dinner, said Mr. Brown. When we had dinner, we were seated in front of Star Trek.

Troy Nelson started collecting in the late 1970s. His first purchase was Starship, a model version of his Enterprise. Then Star Trek conventions began. Why this franchise was so appealing to him remains a mystery, even to his family.

I really can't say. I mean, other than the fact that he was brainwashed at dinner, Brown said with a laugh. That sounds ridiculous. When we grow up, it feels like dinner is around now. And if you don't get here at this time, you won't be able to eat dinner. So maybe that was a comfort to him.

Troy Nelson often monitored sites like eBay for items he didn't have. Several times, he expressed his frustration at missing out on items before bidding on them. Until I found out why.

Andrew already had it, Brown recalled.

Die-hard Star Trek fans have long been an indelible part of pop culture, especially since the series is a long-running institution that has spawned several television series, movies, novels, and comics. Several documentaries have explored this topic, including 1997's Trekkies. It has been lampooned on The Simpsons, Saturday Night Live, and Family Guy, and has even become a storyline in episodes of The West Wing. It's not uncommon for avid fans to accumulate collectibles.

Collecting these things brings me closer to the genres I enjoy so much, Haslage said. When I first started in 1979, I was taking everything that was cool and available. Because it was part of the entire Star Trek mythology. If you have these pieces, you are part of that world in some way.

It turns out that collecting is a pursuit that runs within the family.

Andrew Nelson collected Maul swords, Ryobi-branded tools, and statues of female warriors like the warrior princess Xena.

There are thousands of broken pennies on the walls of the Browns' house, and the living room window is filled with glass sugar and creamer bowls.

The Browns' father, Bud Pierce, collected salt and pepper shakers, guns, and knives. Troy and Andrew's father, Norman Nelson, collected scrap metal and wood.

Hamel has 17 Christmas trees, all fully decorated with individual themes.

The Browns' son, Michael, 36, collects all things black bear-related.

When you have a collection this big and it's displayed like that, and it's something that's important to you, it's often really calming to be in a space like that, Hamel said. It's just everything you love. It's comfortable.

To Brown's knowledge, Troy had no history of mental illness or attempted suicide. After Andrew died, she received a frantic and frantic phone call from Troy with her news. She was on her way to him, she said.

Brown said she called him when she got to the Tacoma Bridge. There is no answer. Then he returned to the Pont Manette. There is no answer. When she arrived home, the back door was open. And she found him. That phone call was the last time they spoke.

Troy Nelson left no notes, but he did leave a few things meticulously organized on his computer, including his house keys, burial plans for his two brothers, and bills.

I don't know what I was actually thinking, said Mr. Brown. All I could do was scream.

The Nelson family is packing Troy's Star Trek collection into boxes in preparation for auction. Andrew's ashes will be placed in an urn engraved with a caricature of supermodel Bettie Page. (He was a fan.) Troy's ashes are placed in a Star Trek lunchbox.

If you are thinking of suicide, contact the 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline by calling or texting 988 or visit SpeakingOfSuicide.com/resources for a list of additional resources.

