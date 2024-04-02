Users claim Google's VPN app destroys Windows DNS settings





Aurich / Thinkstock

Google offers VPN through its “Google One” monthly subscription plan. The VPN debuted on mobile phones, but its desktop app has been available for Windows and Mac OS for over a year. Many people pay for Google One for increased cloud storage for their Google accounts, so they may be tempted to try his VPN on their desktop, but Windows users testing this app doesn't seem to be very happy lately. An open bug report for the project on his GitHub at Google states that Windows apps are “breaking” Windows DNS, and this has been going on since at least November.

A VPN naturally routes all your traffic through a secure tunnel, but it still needs to do a DNS lookup somewhere. Many VPN services also come with DNS services, and Google is no exception. The problem is that Google's VPN app changes the Windows DNS settings on all network adapters to always use Google's DNS, regardless of whether VPN is on or off. Any changes you make will be reverted by Google's programs.

Most VPN apps don't work this way, and even Google's Mac VPN program doesn't work this way. Users of the thread (and anyone sending email) expect the app to at least use the original Windows settings when the VPN is off. Running a VPN is often about privacy and security, so users want to be able to change their DNS away from Google even while their VPN is running.

Changing DNS can cause some issues with certain configurations. As a user in the thread points out, some users, especially those using Her VPN, want encrypted DNS settings, but Google's His VPN program does not allow this. Just turn it off. Custom filtering settings may be broken and users will no longer be able to access local network IPs such as router configuration pages or corporate intranet pages. You will also no longer be able to log into captive portals commonly found on public Wi-Fi in hotels, airports, and coffee shops.

advertisement

This thread is filled with all sorts of other reports of this behavior and more about Google's VPN program messing with Windows' DNS settings. According to some users, Google's VPN app frequently resets the DNS settings on all network adapters, even if you change them after the initial installation is set to 8.8.8.8. For example, his one reply from ryanzimbauser says, “This program will automatically switch all NICs present to another when the computer starts, when it is not set to 'Launch app after computer starts'.” There is no need to change to DNS at all. “This recent change has interfered with my computer's ability to access networks that implement private DNS filters. This has eroded my trust and I am reinstalling this program until this is fixed. plug.”

According to some user reports, even after uninstalling Google VPN, DNS settings do not return to their previous state. Perhaps this is more of a Windows issue than a Google issue, but many users have trouble changing settings from his 8.8.8.8 through the control panel after uninstalling. They rely on registry changes, PowerShell scripts, or “reset network settings” buttons.

Google employee Ryan Lothian responded to the thread:

Thank you everyone for reporting this behavior.

To protect your privacy, Google One VPN intentionally configures your DNS to use Google's DNS servers. This prevents malicious DNS servers (possibly set by DHCP) from violating your privacy. For limited logging performed by Google DNS, please visit https://developers.google.com/speed/public-dns/privacy.

This is considered a suitable default for most users. However, we recognize that some users may wish to use their own DNS or have their DNS reverted when the VPN is disconnected. We will consider adding this to a future release of the app.

It's pretty unusual for Google, a web and Android company, to write Windows programs. Chrome, the Drive sync app, Google Earth Pro, this VPN app, and not much else. Go to the Google One website and click on the sidebar.[特典]Click below the VPN box.[詳細を表示]Click here to find a very rare Google Windows executable.

If you need a VPN and value your privacy, there's probably a better place than Google. While the company can still see all the websites you're visiting via its DNS servers, and your VPN data may be private, Google's DNS can store your web history for up to 48 hours. held and subject to subpoena. There are some accusations in the thread that Google is modifying DNS for data collection purposes, but if you're concerned about that, you shouldn't do business with one of the world's largest user tracking companies.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://arstechnica.com/gadgets/2024/04/users-say-googles-vpn-app-breaks-the-windows-dns-settings/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos