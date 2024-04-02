Biden administration proposal threatens innovative research at universities across the country – Daily News





UCLA just purchased a 700,000-square-foot property in Westwood with plans to transform it into a state-of-the-art research park for quantum science, immunology, immunotherapy and other high-tech fields. UCLA promotes the park as “the future home of world-changing discoveries.”

But despite these forward-thinking local leaders, policymakers in Washington appear poised to stifle innovation at universities across the country. The Biden administration plans to reinterpret the Bayh-Dole Act, a decades-old law central to university-based research and development.

The proposal would affect patents for any inventions resulting from federally funded research. They argue that the federal government has the power to “step in” and effectively confiscate patents if the agency determines a product is too expensive.

Essentially, the federal government wants to control the price of university-based innovation. That would disrupt the “technology transfer” system that turns breakthrough discoveries into practical solutions. Products on the chopping block include life-saving treatments and quantum computers.

This would be a return to pre-1980, when the government maintained control of all patents related to federal funds. Publicly funded breakthroughs rarely occur because Washington lacks the ability or incentive to commercialize these inventions, and universities cannot manufacture and sell products on their own. It brought tangible benefits.

Bayh-Dole solved this problem by allowing universities and other federally funded research institutions to retain patent rights to their discoveries. This allows universities and research institutes to partner with private companies to bring their inventions to market. As a result, universities collect royalties that support more students and more research, creating a continuous cycle of innovation.

Bayh-Dole unleashed the vast innovation potential of American universities. Before Bayh-Dole, federally funded research produced about 30,000 patents, but he had fewer than 1,500 patents approved by the government for commercialization. By comparison, in 2022 alone, approximately 17,000 patent applications were filed and approximately 10,000 licenses executed for federally funded discovery. This law supports millions of cases. of jobs, helped launch more than 17,000 startups, and contributed nearly $2 trillion to U.S. production.

UCLA's new research park helps explain Bayh-Dole's influence. Google, which helped UCLA acquire the site, was founded to commercialize search engine algorithms patented by Stanford University. The algorithm, meanwhile, was an innovative drug developed by UCLA faculty that helped launch the field of cancer immunotherapy, a major focus of the university. new park.

Private sector partners are essential to bringing these university innovations to market, and they rely on patents to justify their investments. If governments question the credibility of these patents, companies will be reluctant to license or develop early-stage research. Unfortunately, the new patent seizure plan will do just that.

The administration insists it will only use this new power if prices are “unreasonable,” whatever that means. But if the government were able to determine the level of profitability, especially based on such arbitrary and unpredictable criteria, the private sector would avoid all promising inventions produced from federal funds. In the end, it doesn't reach the masses.

This proposal is not only bad policy, it is also illegal. The Bayh-Dole Act does not give the government the power to control prices. In fact, the law's bipartisan authors, Senators Birch Bay and Bob Dole, explicitly warned against it. Additionally, presidential administrations of both parties have consistently refused to use the law to regulate prices.

UCLA is calling its new research park “[ing] Academics from a variety of higher education institutions, corporate partners, government agencies, and start-ups work together…to achieve breakthroughs that benefit our global community. ” This kind of cooperation has become the norm under Bayh-Dole. That will end abruptly if the Biden administration rewrites the rules of the game.

The motivation behind the administration's proposal to make prescription drugs more affordable is a worthy one. Consumers often pay too much for life-saving medicines. But stealing patents is not the way to do it. In fact, it would reduce the number of new drugs reaching patients in the first place. Furthermore, this proposal is too explicit as a measure that applies to all technologies, not just medicines.

Fortunately, there are better approaches to improving access to medicines and other technologies. For example, UCLA recently partnered with the United Nations Drug Patent Pool and the student-led UAEM (University Alliance for Essential Medicines) to include affordable access plans in licenses for low- and middle-income countries. I obliged. It makes more sense to leave the creation of such a plan to public-private partnerships than to create a grand scheme in Washington.

UCLA is investing $500 million to develop a new research park, and the private sector plans to put in even more money. But for these investments to ultimately benefit the public, the Biden administration must fire Bayh-Dole.

Amir Nyberg serves as vice provost, president and CEO of the UCLA Technology Development Corporation. Andrei Iancu served as Under Secretary of Commerce for Intellectual Property and Commissioner of the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office from 2018 to 2021, and serves as Board Co-Chair of the Council for the Advancement of Innovation.

