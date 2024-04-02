Mercedes AMG CLA 45 S Edition 1





Edition 1 is a limited edition, with only 25 units being shipped to the U.S. market. Edition 1 starts with… [+] $81,195. The Mercedes-AMG CLA 45 S is powered by a hand-built AMG 2-liter turbocharged engine that produces 416 horsepower and 369 pound-feet of torque. At maximum boost, the twin-scroll turbo delivers 2.1 bar of pressure, or just over 30 PSI. It's only in the last decade that the engine's key components, the crankcase and head, can easily withstand such pressures, thanks to advances in metal casting technology. The AMG is perhaps the most impressive German high-output four-cylinder engine of its kind.

It's always good to refresh your wardrobe for spring. In the coming weeks, Mercedes-AMG will offer U.S. customers a limited edition of 25 Mercedes-AMG CLA 45 Ss, dressed in the finest products from the Mercedes Manufacture atelier.

The design elements of Edition 1 start with MANUFAKTUR's Mountain Gray Magno Paint. Edition 1 also includes some desirable optional packages. The AMG Night replaces chrome brightwork with glossy black trim. The most visible components of the AMG aero package are the larger, more aggressive front splitter and rear spoiler. Edition 1 is equipped with 19-inch AMG cross-spoke forged wheels finished in matte black, and the brake calipers are bright red.

Inside, the front seats of AMG's sportier options are wrapped in black microfiber upholstery. Orange stitching is featured on the seats, door panels, dashboard, and center console. AMG's chunky optional steering wheel is wrapped in Nappa leather and microfiber.

Sure, the Edition 1 is a spring suit-and-tie design package, but it graces a tractable compact super sedan with established performance credentials. At its heart is his hand-built AMG 2-liter turbo engine that produces 416 horsepower and 369 pound-feet of torque. Power flows through an eight-speed dual-clutch transmission that shifts with millisecond precision.

A fully variable all-wheel drive system in the AMG variant of the Mercedes 4MATIC+ sends power to the wheels. Fully variable all-wheel drive means the system can send almost all of its power to the front or rear wheels, varying power from side to side depending on available traction. A secondary means of distributing all the power to the wheels is AMG's torque-controlled rear differential. An electronically controlled multi-disc clutch allows the power flow to each individual rear wheel to be measured. The AMG powertrain sends as much power to each individual wheel as it can effectively transfer to the road. The result is a compact four-door that hits 100 mph in his four seconds and has the balance and deft handling of a running cat.

