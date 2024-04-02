Google to delete over 100 billion Chrome private browsing records





Google removes billions of Chrome secret data entries

Anadolu (via Getty Images)

Google has agreed to settle a class action lawsuit filed against the company in June 2020. The tech giant has confirmed it will delete hundreds of billions of private browsing records collected from Chrome. These records were captured when users browsed in private and incognito mode, and were at the center of a lawsuit alleging that Google was tracking users without their knowledge.

The complaint alleged that Google tracked and collected browsing history and other web activity data even when the private browsing incognito mode setting was enabled.

In a motion seeking approval of the April 1 settlement, Google rewrites the disclosure users see when they enable Incognito mode to notify them that Google is collecting private browsing data. and agreed to delete billions of data records reflecting the private browsing activities of collective members. Google's support guide on how Incognito mode works can be found here. This tells you that your activity data won't be saved on your device or on your Google Account if you're not signed in, but we warn you that it doesn't affect how Google collects your data when you use other products and services. I am.

Google's incognito mode explained

Google

Forrester senior analyst Stephanie Liu explained that Google's Incognito settlement is part of a broader trend of consumer complaints about their data being used in ways they didn't expect. He said the lawsuit centered around the current claims of incognito mode. You can view it privately. Users did not expect Google to collect data on what he considered to be private browsing sessions, Liu concludes. The rise in privacy-oriented class actions and complaints shows that consumers are increasingly privacy-savvy and taking action. Transparency is critical and companies need to explain how their data is shared and used.

Google spokesperson Jos Castaeda said in a statement that Google was happy to settle the lawsuit, which it always believed had no merit. Google claims that it never associates data when a user uses the browser's incognito mode, and in a statement it says that old technical data that is not associated with an individual or used for any form of personalization is He concludes that he would be happy to remove it.

