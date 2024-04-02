Make an impact: Award winners bring fresh ideas to clean energy projects in their communities | News





23 teams selected as winners of CONCEPT phase in Clean Energy Innovation Award Ecosystem Track

The Community Energy Innovation Award awarded $100,000 to Ecosystem, which tracks concept phase winners for plans that involve local communities in clean energy plans. Photo from iStock

The benefits of bringing clean energy to communities are clear. A healthier environment, more job opportunities, and affordable and reliable power, to name a few. Now, thanks to the American-Made Community Energy Innovation Award, more than 20 of her communities across the United States will receive much-needed support in planning local clean energy projects.

The U.S. Department of Energy Community Energy Innovation Award, administered by the National Renewable Energy Laboratory (NREL) and based on the Justice 40 Initiative, recognizes clean energy and climate-related capacity building, innovation, and entrepreneurship in disadvantaged communities. The purpose is to support economic development. .

The Clean Energy Ecosystems and Manufacturing Ecosystems awards track recognizes participants with a proven track record of community action for projects that connect and collaborate with underserved communities to advance environmental, climate, and energy justice. I took on the challenge of creating a plan to develop. And applicants from both courses responded with creative ideas for making significant changes. (The winners of the Collegiate Tracks CONCEPT phase were announced in December 2023.)

Currently, 13 winning teams in the Clean Energy Ecosystem Track and 10 in the Manufacturing Ecosystem Track will receive $100,000 in prize money and in-kind mentorship services provided by American-Made Network to develop their proposed project plans. Continue. The community they chose.

Liz Doris, director of NREL's Joint Institute for Strategic Energy Analysis, said, He said that it shows that it is possible. This award has increased our focus on clean manufacturing and further expanded our potential towards a 100% clean energy economy.

In the two ecosystem tracks, competitors submitted impact plans focused on underserved communities and detailed the work they hoped to accomplish in subsequent award phases within the track. In the Clean Energy Ecosystem track, impact plans can include workforce development ideas and ways to implement local clean energy technologies. In the manufacturing ecosystem track, competitors were asked to develop ideas around manufacturing-related education, entrepreneurship, resilient supply chains, and more.

Clean Energy Ecosystem Track Winners

This track recognizes projects that advance community-based clean energy transition programs from a wide range of initiatives, technologies, and areas of focus.

The CONCEPT phase winners for this track are:

East Phillips Neighborhood Institute (EPNI) and Cooperative Energy Futures (CEF) (Minneapolis, MN) Pomona, CA Direct-to-Renter Clean Energy Program (Pomona, CA) Convivencia Hispana Energy Navigators (St. James, MN) Project: HOMES (Virginia (Tangier, LA) Team Bean (New Orleans, LA) People Power: Energy Security | Ownership (Fort Smith, AR) Innovating Gloucester (Gloucester, MA) Community Through Color (Isabelle Segunda, Vieques, Puerto Rico) LEI Foundation Revitalizes Waianae Moku (Waianae, Hawaii) RESCo Innovation Team (Rosebud Sioux Reservation, South Dakota) Requity Foundation (Baltimore, Maryland) Shake Energy Collaborative (Honolulu and Waianae, Hawaii) First State Community Green Energy Coalition ( Wilmington, Delaware to New Castle) Manufacturing Ecosystem Track Winners

This track aims to foster the development of manufacturing-related innovation ecosystems by addressing key challenges in the development and deployment of emerging materials and manufacturing technologies.

The CONCEPT phase winners for this track are:

Clean Tech Innovation Network (Chicago, IL) CEIP Warren (Warren, OH) Metals Innovation Initiative (MI2) (4 Kentucky counties) PDX Clean Industry Network (Portland, OR) IMPACTT (Evansville, IN) Green Leap Riverside (Riverside (California) Climate Tech Scale (New York) 8th Generation Consulting (Pawfuska, Osage Territory, Oklahoma) APLUS (Arlington, Texas) Southland Development Agency Team (Tinley Park, Illinois)

These teams will then use their prize money to advance their planned community-led clean energy activities. The team will report on its progress at the end of his PROGRESS phase in July 2024, at which time it will be eligible to receive an additional $100,000 in cash and additional mentorship services. These winning teams will move on to the impact phase and present the results of their efforts at a final event in December 2024. Click here to learn more about the winning team's projects.

Follow the Community Energy Innovation Awards to learn more about the work of all award participants. To stay up to date on other prizes, visit the American-Made program and subscribe to the American-Made newsletter.

