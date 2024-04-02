Learn more about Google Cloud Next 2024





Google Cloud's annual technology conference for developers, partners, and customers is almost here. With no choice but to move forward this year, Google will likely double down on its AI products to keep up with Microsoft's onslaught in this space. Here's what you need to know about Google Cloud Next 2024.

After first turning a profit in Q1 2023, just three quarters later, Google Cloud posted more than 564% year-over-year profit growth and more than 25% year-over-year revenue growth, under the leadership of CEO Thomas Kurian. We have achieved remarkable results.

Google Cloud Platform has an 11% market share, making it the third-largest cloud provider behind AWS and Microsoft Azure, making it the search and advertising giant's cloud computing-driven software development and other infotech ambitions. We are solidifying our position as a core. It will also form the basis of computing support for Google to drive his AI development at scale.

Google is desperately trying to catch up with Microsoft and OpenAI in the AI ​​race, despite being a pioneer in the field by developing Transformers, the deep learning architecture used in most large-scale language models (LLMs). I've been trying. Although not satisfactory, it can be admitted that it has closed the gap to some extent after the erratic release of his LLM in the Gemini series.

Google should be expected to act now to avoid falling behind again. Google partnering with Stack Overflow to provide Gemini with his Stack Overflow knowledge base through the Overflow API is one of the steps the company has already taken. Meanwhile, working with NVIDIA on advanced Blackwell GPUs, GB200 NVL72 clusters, NVIDIA NIM microservices, etc. is just good business.

AI aside, Google Cloud Next is Google's cloud division's flagship event to announce new products and services and test the latest innovations in the presence of IT decision makers, developers, and executives.

When and where will the next Google Cloud arrive in 2024?

Google Cloud Next 2024 is a three-day conference from Tuesday, April 9, 2024 to Thursday, April 11, 2024.

Typically held at the Moscone Center in San Francisco, this year Google Cloud Next will take place in a new location: the Mandalay Bay Convention Center in Las Vegas, Nevada.

What to expect from Google Cloud Next 2024

Google Cloud Next 2024 is focused on 12 tracks including AI and ML, Application Developers, Security Professionals, Productivity and Collaboration Apps, DevOps/ITOps, and more. The company has scheduled 779 sessions over the three days.

Expect learning sessions, hands-on training, startup sessions, our work on generative AI use cases across sectors and industries, and input and opportunities from our partner ecosystem.

Innovators Hive provides learning opportunities about Google Cloud through live AMAs, upskilling sessions, certifications, competitions, and more.

In a myriad of sessions, including three keynotes, Google Cloud will discuss its plans for Gemini and how its cutting-edge LLM will integrate with existing services such as collaboration/productivity suites, mobile, enterprise software, and search. Plans may be revealed.

One of the most exciting prospects attendees can look forward to is a demonstration or preview of Gemini's capabilities once it is integrated with Stack Overflow's knowledge base.

It's unclear whether there will be an announcement with Anthropic, a company Google has invested $2.4 billion in over the past 12 months.

The three keynotes are:

1. Opening Keynote: A New Way to the Cloud

Google Cloud CEO Thomas Kurian will take to the stage with other executives to unveil breakthroughs in AI. The opening keynote session will be held from 9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. on April 9th.

2. Fast. Simple. Cutting edge. Please choose three.

Engineers and executives from Google, Google Cloud, Hugging Face, Vercel, and Honeycomb will deliver a 60-minute session on how AI makes software development easier. It starts on April 10th at 10:30am PDT.

3. DEI Keynote: Innovation with Purpose

Google's chief diversity officer, senior director of products for everyone, and research scientist discuss the need for inclusivity in technology, the need for responsible AI, and more. The DEI keynote will be his 45-minute talk starting April 10th at 3pm PDT.

Google Cloud Next 2024 pricing

Google Cloud has provisioned four paths for Next 2024:

Google Cloud Next 2024 Pass

Early bird regular

What's included

full conference

$999

$1,999

On-site access, access to all keynotes, 500+ breakout sessions, roadmap sessions, 300 ecosystem partners, Innovators Hive, Next OnAir, and on-demand content

Partner

$999

$1,499

Full Conference Pass + Partner Summit Keynote, Partner Summit Breakouts, and Everything in the Partner Summit Lounge

