Mitiga selected as RSA Conference 2024 Innovation Sandbox finalist

NEW YORK , April 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Mitiga, an expert in cloud threat detection, investigation and response for cloud and SaaS, today announced one of 10 finalists in the prestigious RSA Conference 2024 Innovation Sandbox competition. announced that he had been selected by the company. Mitiga empowers her SOC team with advanced visibility, threat detection, investigation, and response capabilities across the cloud and her SaaS, helping customers mitigate cloud threats 70x faster than traditional capabilities I will make it possible.

“It is an honor for Mitiga to be recognized in this esteemed field,” said Ofer Maor, co-founder and CTO of Mitiga. “This appointment highlights our vision and innovative approach. Combining Mitiga's next-generation platform and deep research background, organizations will be able to detect threats across today's complex cloud and SaaS environments. The deep context for investigation we enable is a game-changer for modern SOCs. ”

Mitiga proactively creates a cloud security data lake that enriches and correlates up to 1,000 days of forensic data and uses that data to detect threats across customers' cloud and SaaS assets. This innovative, cost-effective approach allows SecOps teams to investigate threats while also giving them the option to receive world-class support from Mitiga's response team when they need it most. Mitiga's platform automates time-consuming investigation processes and provides insights in a single pane of glass to support rapid breach response, stakeholder communication, and compliance. Organizations today are primarily focused on posture management and prevention and lack robust threat detection, investigation, and response tools to prepare for cloud breaches. Mitiga's novel approach bridges this gap in enterprise cloud security and strengthens your organization against modern threats.

Since 2005, the RSAC Innovation Sandbox has served as a platform for the most promising young cybersecurity companies to showcase their breakthrough technologies and compete for the title of “Most Innovative Startup.” The competition is widely recognized as a springboard to success, with the top 10 finalists collectively achieving 80 acquisitions and receiving $13.5 billion in investments over the past 18 years. .

Mitiga will demonstrate its technology to a panel of distinguished judges and a live audience at RSA Conference 2024 on Monday, May 6th at the Moscone Center in San Francisco.

About Mitiga Mitiga is a cloud and SaaS research expert leading a new era of cloud security innovation. Mitiga provides modern SOC teams with the cloud and SaaS threat detection, hunting, and response capabilities that enterprises have been missing. Mitiga is the industry's only complete cloud investigation and response automation (CIRA) solution with next-generation tools and expert advice to eradicate and respond to threats across today's complex cloud and SaaS assets. We provide.

Mitiga's expert incident response knowledge underpins a platform built by investigators, for investigators, and supports customers with wraparound services that increase the security capacity and capabilities of their SOC cloud. Mitiga provides broad visibility across cloud and SaaS, automation to accelerate investigations, and deep context to inform cloud threat detection, exploration, and response. Mitiga's combined capabilities help minimize the impact of a breach and strengthen your enterprise's cyber resilience. For more information, please visit www.mitiga.io.

About RSA Conference RSA Conference is the leading global event and year-round learning series for the cybersecurity community. RSAC is where the security industry comes together to discuss current and future concerns and access experts, unbiased content, and ideas that enable individuals and businesses to strengthen their cybersecurity posture and build stronger, smarter teams. It's a place where you can. RSAC unites the cybersecurity industry both in-person and online, enabling a collective “we” to confront cyber threats around the world. RSAC is the ultimate marketplace for the latest technology and hands-on educational opportunities, helping industry professionals discover how to make their companies more secure, and connecting with today's most enterprising companies in cybersecurity. Meet influential and thought-provoking thinkers and leaders. For the latest news on the cybersecurity industry, visit www.rsaconference.com. Where the world talks about security.

