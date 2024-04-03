RTIH executes March's coolest retail technology initiatives — Retail Technology Innovation Hub





curry

Currys is the first technology retailer to partner with WelcoMe to improve the shopping experience for customers with disabilities.

The partnership launches to coincide with Neurodiversity Celebration Week.

The aforementioned platform, which is a dedicated web app, works by allowing shoppers with disabilities to register for a visit online and directly.

By completing a simple form with your specific disability-related needs and information, as well as your expected arrival date/time, the store will be notified of your upcoming visit and will have the opportunity to accommodate your specific requirements, etc.

The tool also provides retail partners with access to universal guidance and best practice techniques specific to a particular disability.

The trial will be carried out across 20 Currys stores in the Birmingham area including Birmingham Castle Vale, Birmingham Highgate, Birmingham Selly Oak, Burton, Cannock, Kidderminster, Leicester Fosse, Leicester St George's, Loughborough, Mary Hill Retail Park, Shrewsbury and Solihull. will be implemented. , Stafford, Stoke Festival Park, Stoke Longton, Sutton Coldfield, Tamworth, Telford, Wednesbury J9, Wolverhampton.

Nickelytics and Starship Technologies

B2B AdTech startup Nickelytics has announced a partnership with Starship Technologies, an automated distribution service.

This includes advertising campaigns at Starship's two campuses, the University of Utah and UCLA.

Brands and advertisers will be able to connect directly with student populations with the goal of expanding to all 50 campuses served by Starship. The company operates from 80 locations around the world, and to date he has completed more than 6 million deliveries.

To pilot this partnership, Nickelytics and Starship will deploy self-driving delivery vehicles for six weeks starting March 25th in support of the national Love, Your Mind campaign.

It was developed by the Huntsman Institute of Mental Health and the Advertising Council with the aim of creating a more open, accepting and proactive society when it comes to mental health.

The campaign's PSA (public service announcement) urges everyone to cultivate a relationship with their heart and directs them to LoveYourMindToday.org for free mental health resources.

walmart and unspin

Walmart has announced a pilot project with fashion tech company Unspun that uses 3D weaving technology. If successful, this collaboration has the potential to reduce the environmental impact of clothing production, provide a more sustainable process to meet apparel demand, and support companies in their efforts. Bringing more textile manufacturing back to the United States.

Unspun technology, developed at a micro-factory in Oakland, California, aims to process yarn into garments more quickly and efficiently.

This pilot project primarily focuses on fabric losses caused by traditional plain weaving, cutting, and garment assembly, as well as discarded excess inventory created to meet increasing consumer demand and fashion trends. Address industry waste concerns.

These issues, combined with the emissions generated by the transportation of clothing and fabrics sourced overseas, are creating demand for more sustainable apparel manufacturing supply chain solutions.

princess polly

True Fit partners with Princess Polly to build AI-powered sizes and adapt recommendations to shoppers' purchasing behavior. The latter aims to increase conversions and reduce returns.

Originally launched in Australia, Princess Polly now offers on-trend, affordable fashion to shoppers in the UK and US.

With the goal of driving sustainable business growth, True Fit brings together data from 82 million shoppers and more than 20,000 brands to provide size recommendations based on people's unique fit preferences. Leverage AI platforms.

Dexory and DB Schenker

Dexory announced the first U.S. deployment of its robotics and artificial intelligence solutions.

That technology is currently in use at one of DB Schenkers' locations in Utah. This follows his announcement in early February of Dexorys' expansion into the North American market.

retail trust

Retail charity Retail Trust has developed an AI-powered generative dashboard to help retailers such as FatFace and Next improve staff mental health and demonstrate the value of their wellbeing strategies.

The new Happiness Dashboard, built in partnership with a small number of retail employers and Retail Trusts technology partner BJSS, allows businesses to track staff wellbeing trends and improve support effectiveness .

The platform uses Retail Trust's benefits services to generate recommendations on how employees can improve engagement, reduce absenteeism and attendance, and increase employee retention. It works by identifying trends.

It also shows exactly how each employer's efforts to improve mental health are saving their business and economy, resulting in fewer people calling in sick, working sick, leaving their jobs or It calculates the economic value of reducing the number of staff relying on the NHS.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://retailtechinnovationhub.com/home/2024/4/2/sustainability-inclusivity-and-convenience-rtih-runs-through-marchs-coolest-retail-technology-plays The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos