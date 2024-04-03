Google Shopping's new features aim to improve your online shopping experience





New Google Shopping features are designed to improve your online shopping experience.

Google Shopping

In the dynamic world of online shopping, Google GOOG is harnessing the potential of the shopping graph to pioneer a more personalized and efficient way for consumers to find exactly what they're looking for.

Every day, shoppers are exposed to billions of product listings through our platform. These lists are dynamic, not static. Continuously updated hourly with the latest information on pricing, availability and delivery details for a wide range of products.

But having so many options can also create friction points that psychologists call “choice overload,” where buyers become paralyzed by too many options and end up taking no action at all.

In an effort to address this issue and further streamline and personalize the shopping process, Google is introducing several new features aimed at providing users with a more customized and efficient shopping experience. did.

For example, Google's new “Style Recommendations” feature lets users rate apparel, shoes, and accessories by swiping or clicking their thumbs up or down.

This interactive feedback mechanism is designed to refine and personalize search results in real-time, helping shoppers find products that match their preferences faster. Brands can also use this feedback data to further optimize their product listings on Google Shopping.

“People shop on Google more than a billion times a day, and the Google Shopping Graph gives you more than 45 billion product offers to choose from, making it perfect,” said Sean Scott, vice president and general manager of consumer shopping. It's now easier to find.” Google.

These features make it easier for shoppers to customize their experience and find more products they love with just a few clicks.

In addition to this, Google has focused on AI image generation to address the challenge of finding apparel that exactly matches the image in a shopper's mind when searching for products online.

Now, by entering a detailed description, users will be able to generate a photo-realistic image of a suggested outfit or item, and Google will match that image with shoppable options available on the platform. can do.

From there, you can use Google's new virtual try-on (VTO) tool to further improve your product discovery process. This tool allows shoppers to see how different models in sizes from XXS to 4XL look in their clothes, according to different skin tones, body types, ethnicities, and hair types. You can check.

The purpose of these features is to help shoppers get a more realistic view of the product before they make a purchase, eliminate uncertainty during the product discovery and research phase, and ultimately give brands the ability to Reducing product returns that cost more than $101 billion. , according to the National Retail Federation.

Combined with AI image generation and virtual try-on, tools like this could make online shopping easier and more personalized for consumers than ever before, said Keith Fix, CEO of shopper behavior data company Retail Aware. he said.

For brands, this should lead to increased sales through improved targeted product discovery and increased loyalty as shoppers can specify their favorite brands. We also see how virtual try-on can lower return rates and lower overall direct consumer costs for apparel.

Google's focus on personalization and AI-enhanced shopping experiences is an attempt to help both shoppers and retailers overcome long-standing hurdles to the online shopping experience.

As Google and other e-commerce powerhouses continue to evolve existing shopping capabilities, these tools will help retailers looking to maximize their online presence and connect with their audiences in meaningful ways. It will be important to stay ahead of the curve.

