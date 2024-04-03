Bipartisan House bill would require DHS to use AI for border security





The Department of Homeland Security would be charged with considering how artificial intelligence and other emerging technologies can be used to secure the border under a bipartisan bill introduced in the House of Representatives on Tuesday.

The Emerging and Innovative Border Technologies Act, by Reps. Lou Correa, D-Calif., and Morgan Luttrell, R-Texas, would require DHS to explain how the agency uses AI, machine learning, and nanotechnology to “or improve border security.” Addressing capability gaps in activities.”

“Border security means keeping drug and human traffickers out of our communities. And cutting-edge new technology, already available for commercial use, gives hard-working police officers the power to keep drug and human traffickers out of our communities. It will give us the tools we need to stay safe,” Ranking Member Correa said. The House Border Security and Enforcement Subcommittee said in a press release. “Through this bipartisan effort, Congress will address how authorities can use new technology to deter smugglers and identify and respond to migrants attempting to cross in remote and dangerous conditions. We look forward to understanding them better and providing them with the resources they so desperately need.”

Luttrell, who serves on the House Border Security and Enforcement Subcommittee with Correa, said in a press release that the bill “is designed to combat and neutralize threats at our borders.”

“As border crises continue and the operations of cartels and foreign adversaries become more sophisticated, the United States must deploy the latest and most advanced technology available at our borders to thwart these threats.” Luttrell said. “I will continue to press for effective measures to protect our country and enforce our laws.”

The bill would appoint at least one Innovation Team member at DHS Customs and Border Protection to conduct border security operations to “address both capability gaps and urgent mission needs and assess the potential for” It is tasked with researching innovative and disruptive commercial technologies that can be applied to the world. Results,” the press release states.

The innovation team will coordinate with the agency's Acquisition Program Office and other departments within CPB to identify technologies, analyze procurement methods, evaluate privacy and security impacts in border areas, and examine traditional CBP technologies. be.

In conjunction with DHS' Science and Technology Directorate, CBP is also responsible for encouraging the private sector to “develop technologies that may help CBP meet its mission needs” with respect to border security, while Opportunities for partnerships with disadvantaged businesses and government organizations will also be explored. , University Research Center of Excellence and Federal Research Institute.

A report from the Director of CBP to Congress, specifically the House and Senate Homeland Security Committees, is expected to be submitted within 180 days of enactment of the bill. This should include operational procedures and protocols for reaching agreement on the use of technology for border security, as well as plans and strategic objectives such as projected costs and performance metrics.

Correa and Luttrell's bill comes less than a month after DHS released its first AI roadmap outlining the technology's current uses and future plans. The roadmap includes several calls for border security, including “non-intrusive testing to make border inspections more efficient and combat the risks associated with smuggling fentanyl and other illicit goods.” It also includes the use of technology.

By Matt Bracken Matt Bracken is editor-in-chief of FedScoop and CyberScoop, where he oversees coverage of federal technology policy and cybersecurity. Before he joined Scoop News Group in 2023, Matt was a senior editor at Morning Consult, where he led data-driven coverage of technology, finance, health and energy. He previously held various editorial roles at The Baltimore Sun and Arizona Daily Star. Contact him at [email protected].

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://fedscoop.com/dhs-cbp-house-ai-bill-border-security/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos