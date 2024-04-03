Readers say Google Maps is the best app ever





After 31 grueling days of the Gizmodos March Madness Bracket Challenge, Google Maps has emerged victorious.

Where would we be without Google Maps? We're everywhere at all times, but we don't necessarily know where we are. Google Maps is simply a great app that makes your life easier, and we're proud of our readers for making such a responsible decision.

You can read all about the selection criteria for this historic competition here. Check out the full list of contestants and winners embedded below. If you think we've missed your favorite app, give us a shout in the comments section.

We weren't necessarily surprised that Google Maps came out on top, but we always paid attention to the daily choices our readers made during the tournament. When the bracket first kicked off, I predicted Vine would win. This created a template for humorous videos of sorts, but it never existed long enough to do any real harm. I was completely wrong. Vine didn't make it out of the Sweet 16, but I think it's probably a generational thing. Many people would have never even had a chance to use Vine, and the other apps on the obsolete bracket wouldn't have lasted very long.

For me, the biggest developments along the way were Venmo beating Twitter and Evernote beating Spotify. Damn, you guys really hate Spotify. I was also shocked to see Instagram removed by WhatsApp. It's physically impossible to get Americans to read news about WhatsApp, but WhatsApp probably has fans all over the world.

My biggest takeaway from thinking about apps for a month is that the App Store is pretty boring these days. The top apps aren't all that different from what we saw years ago. The top paid game today is Minecraft. The top free app is Threads, a Metas Twitter clone. And in general, that's the whole story of app stores these days. Most of them are clones or iterative improvements of other apps. Apps will reach their peak and history will end.

That's why we don't need to hold this contest again. There will be no challengers in the future. So congratulations to Google Maps! Google Maps is and always will be the best app ever.

