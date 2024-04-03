McKinsey's ecosystem of strategic alliances brings the power of generative AI to clients





April 2, 2024 Anthropic, Cohere, and Mistral AI are just three of 18 companies to join the enterprise-generated AI (gen AI) ecosystem of the world's most cutting-edge innovation leaders across technology and talent .

Gen AI is pervasive in our lives and is expected to become the transformative technology of our time. The dizzying pace of innovation we are experiencing means that businesses can no longer rely on building or buying off-the-shelf solutions as they look to implement and scale. For AI to compete in today's environment, where AI is becoming more complex with new means such as video, audio, and text, and technologies with increasingly sophisticated levels of inference, companies must move from proof of concept to production at scale. need to do it.

However, 90% of pilots never reach full production. As companies enter the next chapter of this massive technology shift, they need allies to help them navigate the complexities of deploying and scaling next-generation AI.

Companies are trying to do many things at the same time: dealing with unstructured data, developing advanced algorithms, building the right IT architecture, accelerating capability builds, change management, and domain expertise, to name a few. You have to get it right, explains Ben Ellencweig, a senior partner who leads alliances and acquisitions. his global partnership with QuantumBlack, his AI consulting arm of McKinsey; Few companies can do this alone. That's why it's important to tap into the multi-billion dollar AI and generational AI space through collaboration.

Our ecosystem is the solution our clients need to adopt and scale artificial intelligence. Business leaders believe that access to the resources and cutting-edge technology of Gen AI providers is increasingly valuable to create value and drive domain transformation. Our ecosystem enables customers to leverage the expertise and solutions of 18 technology strategic alliances across all parts of the technology stack, from cloud infrastructure to LLM providers, including topics such as MLOps, data architecture, and capability building. A central hub for

Bringing the power of Gen AI to your clients.

McKinsey partnership ecosystem

Ecosystems are the best way to stay current and win in this space. Traditional methods move too fast, explains Ellenquig.

Our ecosystem is open and unique by design. We have an open architecture to meet our customers' needs and aspirations. We build strategic alliances with leading companies across all major technology stacks and work closely with them to customize solutions and capture business value. Through this approach, we partner with some of the world's most cutting-edge technologists, including longtime technology giants and cutting-edge niche companies, as well as McKinsey, including recent acquisitions such as Candid in cloud computing and Caserta in data architecture. brings together world-class assets. Iguazio for machine learning and basic model operations. Our ecosystem builds on McKinsey and his long-standing collaborations with AWS, Google Cloud, IBM, Microsoft, Salesforce, and SAP, and adds gen AI as a key and innovative component of our collaboration.

This breadth of leading technology providers in our ecosystem allows us to offer our clients the best innovation across all aspects of artificial intelligence. All our solutions are road tested by clients around the world.

With the close relationships established through strategic alliances and the depth of knowledge added by its solutions, QuantumBlack has built large and sophisticated Generation AI projects, including over 150 large-scale Generation AI projects in the past few months. Build and deploy applications in an industrialized and secure manner.

The ecosystem will continue to expand as technology evolves. As new technologies become available, we welcome opportunities to explore new collaborations. said his senior partner Alexander Sukharevsky, who co-leads QuantumBlack globally. While each solution is tailored to a client's unique situation, all are optimized for the highest levels of privacy, security, intellectual property protection and responsible use of AI. He co-leads his senior partner Alex Singla. McKinsey is committed to helping clients harness the potential of generational AI with clear principles and ethical guardrails for the responsible use of AI.

QuantumBlack is an orchestrator of enterprise AI development. QuantumBlack has been a leader in next generation AI, digital, cloud and other AI technologies and his IP development for over 15 years. The QuantumBlacks team works with leading clients such as Horizon, a family of enterprise AI products that provides the foundation for organization-level AI adoption by addressing pain points across the AI ​​development, deployment, and deployment lifecycle. We are working on product development. Kedro, the QuantumBlacks open-source code library for data and machine learning pipelines, has been downloaded over 13 million times. McKinsey has 7,000 engineers, designers and product managers serving customers in more than 50 countries. According to Alex Singla, they range from infrastructure experts to domain transformation experts that include all aspects of industries and functions.

Many of our clients are evaluating next-generation AI and the ever-changing and dynamic space of AI. “We have deep expertise and leverage our ecosystem to address the right problems, tailored to our clients’ unique circumstances, including cost optimization, security, responsible AI considerations and performance efficiency. We will tailor the appropriate solution,” said Ben Ellencweig and Alexander Sukharevsky. It makes a strategic difference in a complex and fast-changing environment.

