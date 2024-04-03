Everything you should Google about a company before taking a job





You wouldn't imagine it. Finding a job has become very difficult. These days, it takes more time than ever for companies to play a role. While one reason for this change is the rise of remote work, which removes some geographic barriers and increases the pool of potential applicants, a big reason why finding a job is such a nightmare today is: It's the “endless” interview process that is prevalent in these areas. day to day. And it's not just endless interviews with rotating groups of people, but dummy projects, long presentations, and all those cheerful thank you notes and follow-up emails. The job became a full-time job.

Therefore, not wasting time becomes paramount, and your time is just as valuable as your potential employer's. If you're going to put that much effort into a new job, you better be sure you actually want to work there. That means learning everything you can about your potential new employer.

mission statement

First and foremost (and perhaps easiest), check the company's mission statement. Even if this is “just a job” for you and you're not looking for a role that aligns with your personal values, you can still learn about the company culture by checking their outward statements about the company's mission. can. This is usually very easy to accomplish. Many companies have a specific mission statement page on their official website, and a simple search for the company name and “mission” should bring up that page. Instead, Indeed maintains information pages about many companies, which typically include values ​​statements.

Even if you can't find any sort of mission statement, that in itself tells you something about the company and whether you can fit in there.

Employee reviews

If you want to know what it's like to work somewhere, get information directly from people who already work there. Checking reviews from current and former employees on sites like Glassdoor, Fairygodboss, and CareerBliss can give you a good idea of ​​the company culture and the day-to-day experience of working there. It also gives you insight into another important aspect of that new job: the interview process. When people don't get a job, they might think of the possibility of sour grapes, but searching for these reviews can give you an idea of ​​how grueling and complicated the hiring process is, and whether you want to tackle it. can.

Position history

An important metric to look at when researching a company is the churn rate. How many employees have recently filled the same position you are interviewing for? If the company hired four people for this job last year, or if a large number of employees left after a short period of employment, It doesn't bode well for you in the same role. Sites like Indeed and Glassdoor typically display expired job listings, giving you an idea of ​​how often companies need to repost their job listings.

It can also be helpful to carefully read company reviews on sites like Glassdoor. If multiple former employees have already failed in the role you're considering applying for, it's a sign of poor company culture, lack of support, or unrealistic expectations. There is a possibility.

advantage

When it comes to a new job, people often make the mistake of focusing only on the salary. Salary is the largest component of compensation, but it is not the only part of compensation. The word “benefits” is deceptive. Your benefits package is literally part of your compensation. Knowing the total amount you'll be offered if you decide to accept a job is an important aspect of your decision-making, so find out about things like vacation and paid time off, retirement benefits, healthcare, bonuses, and any other perks. . Things like pet insurance, free gym memberships, and even free meals provided by the company. All of these have a monetary value that can be roughly calculated, giving you a better idea of ​​whether your position is adequately compensated.

Executive stability

Depending on the position you're applying for, you may not have direct interaction with executives (CEO, COO, CIO, etc.). But that doesn't mean those executives won't influence your work. Most companies have information about their senior executives on their websites, or a quick Google search will usually bring up that information.

What you really want to know is how stable the C-suite is. Look for past press releases announcing new executive-level hires. Even though he had four CEOs in his three years at the company, that's not a good sign. If other executives resign under a cloud of scandal, it's a sign that the company isn't running very well. Even if the job itself seems perfect, joining an organization that is in turmoil probably isn't the best idea.

respectability

Finally, do a quick Google search. Look for headlines of all kinds (ignore press releases and articles on a company's own blog or brand website, as these are obviously biased). Is the company involved in a ton of lawsuits (especially from former employees)? Are they embroiled in a nasty labor dispute with a union? By looking at this information, you can get a glimpse of the reality of working there.

Also take a look at the company's social media presence. This is he 2024 and any company worth working for should at least have some social media game. If these accounts are moldy (like an It can indicate that you are not paying attention to your image or your customers. They don't understand the modern world very well. Also, if for some reason you find the tone of the social media conversation offensive, it could lead to a culture clash in the future that you would want to avoid.

Accepting a job offer is difficult. To make smart decisions, you need to know as much about the company as they know about you. You will thank me in the future.

