Apple Vision Pro MLB Gameday Review





I've seen the future. I glanced at it, held it in my hand, put it on my face. At least that's how I felt when I put on the Apple Vision Pro and played around with it within the MLB app.

Feeling part Iron Man and part Tron Child, I felt the thrill of living inside my cell phone, the very device that was supernaturally connected to my hand like a new limb. I was able to experience it.

Setup was relatively easy, although a little strange. You put on goggles and go through a series of prompts asking you to wave your fingers in front of your face, then you see and click on multicolored dots, basically snapping your fingers. Despite the simplicity of the task, this was probably the strangest part. I didn't have to move my hand to click on objects. The headset followed my eyes and understood what I wanted to interact with.

The kind colleague who guided me through this experience said, “You can keep your hands on the table.'' “Please, if you keep waving your hands around like that, I'll knock your coffee off the table.'' I kept saying things like, “Yo,'' and eventually it happened. I felt depressed.

After setup and a quick orientation, I felt like I was playing with magic just by moving my eyes and watching apps and windows move in front of my face. I immediately opened the MLB app and selected that afternoon's baseball game. Immediately, a screen appeared in front of me and I started dreaming of watching a ball game in bed and lying there forever with the screen in front of me. I no longer get my wife excited with the flickering screen streaming to my laptop or the iridescent green lights of a baseball stadium.

What's even crazier is that the sound was just for me and I didn't have to wear headphones.

We were both sitting in a small conference room, the only sound coming from above us was the faint hissing of air. Despite the silence, my colleague couldn't hear anything. With the speakers positioned at an angle above my head, I was completely immersed in the action, content within my own audiovisual bubble as I listened to the cheers of the crowd and the soft murmur of the broadcast station. .

I played around with it a little more. When I opened Safari, I could see my fantasy roster right next to the screen. You can also add Twitter and Instagram, so you never miss a thing that's happening in the world or with your friends. Heh, I could view the story I was working on on another screen, but the thought of actually writing something was the furthest thing from my mind.

It was all just an appetizer, an amuse-bouche if you will, but the best part was activating MLB's gameday mode. Immediately, my glasses darkened, as if I were in a theater. Instead of having a screen sized and placed around it, the entire wall in front of me was filled with baseballs. Of course there was a game in the middle, but now the line score was right at the bottom of the game. Information about the roster of players and the status of the match was constantly flowing to the left and right.

But looking down was a real treat. On the conference table in front of me was the batter's box, complete with batter, home plate, and even foul lines drawn in the dirt. Floating above home plate is his three-dimensional strike zone that updates instantly as pitches come in. I was able to twist and turn the box to see where the pitch was entering the zone and the route it took along the way. I looked into the batter's box and saw the current batter, and with a quick click of my finger I had all the information I needed.

You can also choose to swap this out and get a bird's eye view of the entire field instead. I just watched in real time a player's avatar in the shape of a hockey puck race after a baseball hits the gap. Have you ever wondered how good an outfielder's jumping power is? Have you ever wanted to instantly know the launch speed of a home run? Now's your chance.

Despite my enthusiasm for this product, I experienced some difficulties. I've been wearing glasses every day since second grade, but I don't have the courage to poke my eyes in to get my contacts. People like me have to buy special prescription lenses to use with the device, but unfortunately they weren't available for my trial. (This is an easy fix and probably the only reason I removed the headset and returned it to its rightful owner.)

It also definitely takes a few minutes to get the hang of the device and realize that you are experiencing something that no one around you is experiencing. Before you walk around town with your device on your face, it's a good idea to try it out.

As it turned out, I was a convert. When you have time to distract yourself from the screen, you no longer just watch a baseball game and scroll through pages of graphs. I was the game, the information, the singularity itself. I had chosen Matrix, but it turns out Neo was wrong. This was spectacular.

