Google Incognito Mode was never private, but now Google is forced to delete all your data





In January, Google confirmed what many of us have suspected for years: Chrome's Incognito mode isn't actually private. So even though Incognito mode didn't save your browsing history on the machine itself, Google was still tracking you behind the scenes. But the company just promised to destroy all that information.

This all came about thanks to a class action lawsuit that Google settled late last year. The complaint alleges that Google collected user data incognito and misled users about how their data was tracked and collected. As a result of the settlement, Google is making several changes to how Incognito Mode works, including more transparency about how your online browsing is tracked.

But first, that means destroying the data it collected from the millions of users who were using Incognito mode at the time. According to the Wall Street Journal, this includes “billions of data points” from users who have used Incognito mode since 2016.

Google will also update its disclosure about what data is collected in so-called private browsing mode and provide an option to disable third-party cookies. This will be the default setting for Incognito mode for the next five years.

The revelations also revealed that Google executives were aware of the potential problems that a misunderstanding of Secrets could cause. Chief marketing officer Lorraine Twohill warned Google CEO Sundar Pichai that he shouldn't call Incognito mode “private.” Because he risks “exacerbating known misconceptions.”

The settlement does not include damages for individuals affected by incognito tracking, but it does allow individuals to pursue their own claims. Plaintiffs' lawyers have already filed at least 50 of these claims in California state court, according to the Journal. The original lawsuit sought $5,000 per affected user, but it's unclear how much each individual claimant would receive if the claim is successful.

For now, be happy that Google is now set to delete any data it may have collected during your incognito browsing sessions. However, it may be some small consolation to consider that this information is 8 years old and could have been used for a variety of purposes back then.

Also, keep in mind that although things may change in the future, Incognito Mode is not a substitute for good internet privacy. You can stop your browsing history from being saved on a shared computer, but it doesn't protect your online anonymity.

