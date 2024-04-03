Streamlining the optimal innovation ecosystem | Financial Express





In order to promote economic growth through innovation, less developed countries are recently competing to develop innovation ecosystems. Notable components of the national innovation ecosystem are: (i) research universities, (ii) research and development centers, (iii) a wealth of researchers and research students, (iv) research and development grants and funding agencies, and (v) incubators, (vi) venture capital funds, and (vii) technology or high-tech parks. It has been argued that when all these building blocks are in place, new knowledge flows lead to product and process innovation ideas. Incubation of those ideas leads to the formation of startups, which in turn scales them up into high-tech companies. For justification, all high-tech clusters in the United States, Taiwan, and many other countries are referenced. Additionally, many of the Global Innovation Index's 80 indicators are also linked to innovation ecosystems. But how far should a country's innovation ecosystem develop to blossom ideas into large-scale enterprises and create wealth from the flow of ideas? Therefore, the challenge is to streamline an optimal innovation ecosystem.

Justifying the value of a national innovation ecosystem requires minimal reasoning. The obvious argument is that plants will grow if the ecosystem is suitable. It is not impossible to develop all these components. Let's analyze some innovation ecosystems for some insight.

One notable success story of high-tech innovation is Silicon Valley in the United States. Of course, the valley has a rich combination of all these components. But was the valley's ecosystem so prosperous that it spawned the high-profile high-tech companies it does today? And even though it's so rich and seemingly impossible to replicate? First, why did the Valley lose its silicon edge to a far inferior ecosystem in Taiwan? And why did ASML of the Netherlands bring critical silicon processing machinery from a relatively unknown location in the world? Have we become the only provider offering it?

Let's look at the lessons from developing countries. After independence, India began establishing the Council for Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR), a network of national laboratories, in an effort to build an innovation ecosystem. Recently, we established 37 institutes and research institutes, 39 outreach centers and 3 innovation centres. Its operating budget is expected to be $1 billion to fund the work of more than 14,000 staff, including 4,600 scientists and 8,000 technical and support personnel. In terms of patent applications, the company's results don't seem to be bad. Since CSIR was established, he has been granted over 14,000 patents worldwide. Moreover, India has a rich network of IITs. However, its impact on the creation of an innovation economy in India does not seem to be significant. Following in India's footsteps, several other less developed countries also pursued the development of national laboratories. Unfortunately, their success seems to be far less than India's. Despite this reality, there is a new incentive race to increase science and engineering graduates and publications. Unfortunately, in many underdeveloped countries, as many as 80% of engineering graduates cannot find engineering jobs.

Despite the need for national innovation ecosystems, it does not require much discussion that aspiring least developed countries are unable to develop national innovation ecosystems as rich as their role models. Moreover, innovators in least developed countries must outperform those in rich countries to create an innovation economy. How can we do that with a poor innovation ecosystem? If the outcome of winning the innovation race depends on the relative richness of national innovation ecosystems, does this mean that least developed countries will never be able to drive economic growth through innovation? If this is true, what is the point in suggesting that less developed countries invest in building innovation ecosystems?

How did South Korea and Taiwan succeed in developing innovation economies? Have they outperformed developed countries in building innovation ecosystems? In the 1960s, neither South Korea nor Taiwan had significant innovation ecosystems. Even today, South Korea and Taiwan's innovation ecosystems are far weaker by relevant metrics than those of the United States and many European countries. Nevertheless, why have these two economies managed to outperform the United States and Europe in certain areas of innovation?

Moreover, even in the 1890s, the American innovation ecosystem did not have all the building blocks and R&D culture that is often cited. Rather than focusing on building an innovation ecosystem, their starting point was to pursue invention and improvement through the flow of ideas. Deliberate research and development was needed to build on the flow of ideas and improve quality and reduce costs. Then they felt the need for all the other components. Therefore, it is not unfair to say that we pursued innovation rather than building an innovation ecosystem and waiting for innovation to bloom. Along the way, they developed the ecosystem building blocks necessary for continuous improvement and reinvention. For example, before 1899, the United States lacked significant components such as research universities and research and development laboratories, let alone corporate research and development jobs. It all started with Edison's urgency to improve the lifespan of his light bulbs. Edison used tinkering and craftsmanship to demonstrate the light bulb, but he was unable to make it light for more than three hours. So he hired science graduates to investigate the root causes and develop techniques to systematically address them. Fortunately, Edison's research and development efforts succeeded in extending the useful life of the filament, leading to the widespread use of the profitable light bulb. This demonstration encouraged American companies to invest in research and development and created demand for researchers and research institutions. Then came World War I and World War II, and the importance of technological progress came to the fore. As a result, the U.S. government has begun developing ecosystem components to meet the demand for harnessing the technology's potential.

Ironically, despite the recent surge in start-ups, seed funding, and innovation subsidies, less developed countries have no visible innovation success stories. Therefore, there is an argument that the root cause is the lack of an innovation ecosystem. However, no matter how great an idea is, it will not succeed from the beginning. Often they begin their journey at a loss. They need a flow of ideas. Surprisingly, instead of leveraging the R&D capabilities that these countries have to create that flow, risk capital is flowing in as a subsidy to extend their deficit starts. In retrospect, no amount of innovation ecosystems will be enough to create an innovation-driven economic growth path unless the knowledge to manage the growth of ideas and create economic value is acquired. there is no.

Having learned all these lessons, what is the path forward for developing countries to build optimal ecosystems to leverage innovation for economic growth? It is no exaggeration to say that, rather than rushing to build a system, the strategy should be to chart a path to creating economic value through a systematic flow of ideas. Moreover, instead of believing in great ideas and providing subsidies to scale up deficit starts, we should focus on creating scale effects through the cumulative effect of idea flow. Creating such a systematic flow of ideas requires research and development and other components of the ecosystem. Therefore, the focus should be on creating demand for the innovation ecosystem rather than being supply-driven. When innovation through the flow of ideas presents a profitable path, the ecosystem grows in response to the need to maximize return on investment.

Dr. M. Rokonuzzaman is a technology, society and policy scholar and researcher. [email protected]

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://thefinancialexpress.com.bd/views/rationalising-optimum-innovation-ecosystem The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos