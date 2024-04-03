



Google has sent a final notice that its Dropcam and Dropcam Pro cameras and Nest Secure home security systems will stop working next Monday, April 8th. Google first announced it a year ago, a month before rolling out its redesigned Home app.

Dropcam and Dropcam Pro, released in 2012 and 2013 respectively, will no longer be able to connect to the Nest app and will stop recording video. Video history will be available starting April 8th, but will vary depending on your individual Nest Aware subscription version and tier, ranging from 5 to 60 days.

Current users should check their email for indoor wired Nest Cam offers that expire on May 7, 2024. But perhaps most importantly, users should note that their current Nest Aware subscription will not be automatically canceled. Cancellation requests must be made through home.nest.com, but if your subscription covers other devices in your home, those devices will continue to work and you may not need to cancel.

Your Nest Secure security system will also stop working. Eligible users must have received an email offer from ADT for a self-setup system worth up to $475 or $200 to redeem in the Google Store. This offer expires on May 7, 2024 for him.

Very important for Nest Secure users with Nest x Yale locks: When support goes offline on April 8th, the Nest Guard keypad will no longer be able to bridge the lock to Wi-Fi, so you'll need to get Nest Connect there is. If you don't already have it, you should have received an email to get it for free. If you can't connect before your Nest Secure goes offline, you can get help here. If you have set a passcode, you can also use it to access it. Users who don't have a passcode must set one by the April 8 deadline.

