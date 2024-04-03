African SMEs face technology costs and skills shortages





Survey respondents cited the high cost of technology upgrades and updates as a major barrier.

Africa’s small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) are increasing investments in digital technology, but innovation efforts are hampered by the high cost of technology upgrades, a lack of digital skills, and regulatory and compliance issues.

These are the key findings of a research report entitled 'Leveling the playing field for SMEs' jointly commissioned by Vodacom Group, Vodafone Group and Safaricom.

This is the sixth research paper of the Africa.connected initiative, which aims to bridge the digital divide and promote sustainable development in Africa's key economic sectors through strategic partnerships.

The research is based on conversations with 400 small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) ranging in size from one to 200 employees from eight African countries: South Africa, Kenya, Egypt, Ethiopia, Mozambique, Tanzania, Democratic Republic of the Congo and Lesotho.

The study is conducted in partnership with World Wide Worx, a local research firm focused on trends in information technology and telecommunications.

According to the survey results, digitalization is a game-changer for African SMEs, with respondents highlighting the positive impact of technology on improving growth, efficiency, competitiveness and customer service.

Almost 70% of SMEs surveyed have invested in technology in the past 12 months to drive growth and resilience, demonstrating that SMEs are embracing the positive impact of technology. was revealed in the survey.

There are many opportunities for these businesses to unlock the full potential of digitalisation, but the high costs of infrastructure, connectivity and technology deployment, lack of appropriate technology skills and best practices for better collaboration are many. Addressing barriers such as framework development remains key to business growth.

SMEs play a vital role in both the global and African economies, contributing to job creation, innovation, economic growth and regional development, said Vodacom Group CEO Shamir Joosab.

In fact, the World Bank reports that SMEs are responsible for over 80% of Africa's employment and over 50% of its GDP.

However, African SMEs face a number of distinct challenges, including access to finance and markets, regulatory barriers, inadequate technology adoption, and limited management capacity. To address these obstacles, we must move forward to increase financial inclusion, simplify regulations, strengthen technological infrastructure, and foster innovation. As our research shows, the technology part of this puzzle is critical.

When it comes to technology use and adoption, research shows that small businesses are persistent in securing funding to address technology and its associated high implementation costs. But initial start-up costs are just the beginning of what you'll need to spend throughout your digital journey.

The survey found that 58% of respondents cited the high cost of technology upgrades and updates as the main barrier (compared to 39% in SA), while 32% cited new technology as a major barrier to existing systems and regulatory constraints. cites the difficulty of integrating with

Limited internet connectivity and access affects 30% of respondents (17% in SA) and 14% suffer from a lack of support and training for employees to use technology (39% in SA ).

Small and medium-sized businesses in Africa are also being held back by unstable electricity supplies, Joosab points out.

Mr. Shamir Josob, CEO of Vodacom Group.

SMEs that are integrating technology into their businesses are increasingly leveraging e-commerce platforms, social media, and digital payment solutions such as e-wallets and microfinance services. According to the report, innovative use of data analytics tools will further help small and medium-sized enterprises expand their reach, access valuable data insights, and streamline operations.

Unfortunately, employees, especially those working in small and medium-sized enterprises where interpersonal relationships are strong, are often resistant to digitalization.

The study says this problem is further exacerbated by a lack of digital skills, knowledge, support and training for employees and executives on the values ​​and usage of specific tools and technologies.

In addition to this, criminal attacks and breaches occur regardless of business size, so small businesses can no longer ignore the threat of cybersecurity concerns, the report said.

To reap the many benefits that technology has to offer, it's important to build the right foundation.

This starts with investing in employee training through online resources, hiring IT consultants, or partnering with local technology companies to give your team the skills and knowledge they need to manage the challenges of a digital environment. Masu.

Regulatory and compliance issues can be major hurdles, so it is important that regulators develop effective policies based on a deep understanding of the myriad constraints faced by small businesses so that these small ventures can succeed. It is extremely important to have a targeted program in place.

These businesses may be small, but their impact is large, so it is essential that regulators proactively consult with SMEs regarding compliance requirements.

Regulators also need to help SMEs navigate different regulatory frameworks. This is very important when it comes to data and its utilization. For small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), like any other company regardless of size or industry, the ability to access the right data provides a significant competitive advantage and allows them to better meet customer needs, the study found. Masu.

