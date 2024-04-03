Google Podcasts moved to Google Dump





David Pearce writes in The Verge:

Google Podcasts has ended. The service has been out of service for months, ever since Google announced last fall that it would be discontinuing its dedicated podcast app in order to focus all of its podcast efforts on YouTube Music. This is a bad idea and a huge downgrade. If I had been more surprised, I would have been more upset.

Podcast apps are just the latest product to go through a process I call the Google cycle. It's always the same thing. The company launched the new service with a lot of hype about how it fits into its mission of organizing and making the world's information accessible, and quickly updated it with some great features. , it immediately seems to forget that the service exists, but eventually it starts. A competitor in another department within the company apparently discontinues it, starts shifting focus to a new competitor, and after a few years finally actually shuts it down. Google's graveyard is filled with countless apps that have gone through the Google cycle, including Reader, Duo, Inbox, Allo, Wallet, and more, and it feels just as bad every time.

There is a saying that goes, “Fool me once. Shame on you.” You fooled me twice, shame on you. As for the people who come to rely on Google's new apps, it's like, “Well, you've fooled me dozens of times before, so don't fool me again with your new favorite thing of mine.”

Since Google Reader, I haven't had Google bite me and force me to shut down an app or service. Because I never trusted Google again. I know this is even more difficult for Android users, but honestly, I can't even remember the last time I added a new Google app or service to the tool set I rely on. The Google services I use are YouTube (I have my complaints there too), Google Search (and even there it hasn't been my default web search for nearly a decade), Gmail (and even there I can't find it via IMAP). ) only. (from Apple Mail and Mimestream). The only Google apps on my iPhone are YT Studio (which I probably don't need, given how infrequently I publish videos to my channel), Chrome, and Google Keep. The only reason I have Chrome and Keep installed is to sync browser tabs and notes between my iPhone and burner device to see what's going on on my Android Pixel phone. I wouldn't be surprised if they end Google Keep and start a completely new Google-branded notes app soon.

Oh, and the Nest app. I have this because I have (and love) a Nest thermostat, but I don't consider it a Google app.

I'm not trying to avoid Google products on any kind of statement. I don't like most of the things they've made, and the ones I like, I don't believe they will last. It's pretty cool to have a digital life that's mostly Google-free.

Tuesday, April 2, 2024

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://daringfireball.net/linked/2024/04/02/google-podcasts

