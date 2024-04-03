Google deletes 'private' incognito mode user records, but continues to spy on users





Google will delete billions of records it collected from its roughly 136 million U.S. users' web browsing in “incognito” mode, but will continue to collect data through less private browser settings. , you just need to publish what you get.

This is the result of a long-running, bitterly contested class action settlement in which Google was repeatedly sanctioned by a federal judge for withholding information from opposing lawyers, according to a new court filing. .

Three Californians and two others sued the Mountain View internet search and digital advertising giant in 2020, claiming that whether they followed Google's advice or not, it was “the most viewed on the internet” by loading secret data. He claimed the company was aware of “intimate and potentially embarrassing matters.” Keep your activities private. “

George Orwell “never dreamed of it,” the lawsuit said.

In an order last year, Judge Yvonne Gonzalez Rogers wrote for the plaintiffs that anyone using Incognito mode on Google's Chrome browser could reasonably infer from the first screen that Google would not retrieve their data. agreed with the opinion.

The plaintiffs sought $5 billion in damages on behalf of affected users, estimated to represent approximately 40% of the U.S. population. Google said Tuesday it had not agreed to pay anything.

Google must delete or anonymize billions of user records it says were fraudulently obtained, according to the terms of the settlement filed by plaintiffs' lawyers in court on Monday. You don't need to stop data abuse, but you should change the opening screen of your incognito browser window and the wording of your privacy policy to make it clearer what you're getting. The company has already changed the screen to replace the phrase “You can now browse privately” with “You can now browse more privately.”

The lawsuit centered on the fact that Google told Chrome users that Incognito mode would not save their browsing history or website visit data, but Google's advertising technology was used to generate huge numbers of users. The plaintiffs alleged that the company continued to track users through its website.

In an August order rejecting Google's offer to drop the lawsuit, Gonzalez-Rogers said the company “explicitly tells users that they will be part of a third party that records their communications with other websites.” The reason was that the company had not notified the government.

The settlement “addresses that failure head-on,” the plaintiffs' notice of settlement terms filed Monday in U.S. District Court in Oakland says. Previously, the Incognito mode opening screen warned, “Your activity may still be visible to websites you visit.” Now, under the changes it has made to comply with the settlement, Google adds that using this mode “does not change how the websites you visit or the services they use, including Google, collect data.” Ta.

Google's privacy policy under the settlement would require third-party websites and apps that use Google's services to disclose that when people use Incognito mode, they may share data with Google.

The lawsuit alleges that Google's data collection, including through Incognito, allows it to create a “cradle-to-grave profile” of every user. “Google's ability to associate a particular user's online activities with their identity is beyond question,” the lawsuit states.

The company insisted on Tuesday that it does not link Incognito data to specific people.

“We never associate any data with you when you use Incognito mode,” company spokesperson Jos Castaeda said in a statement. “We are happy to delete obsolete technical data that is not associated with an individual or used for any form of personalization.”

According to the plaintiffs' notice, Google was able to identify secret users with a high probability by combining browser data with Internet Protocol addresses that identify devices on the Internet and local networks. Under the agreement, Google will make some edits to the IP addresses it collects and change how it collects browser information, the notice said.

This week, feelings of anguish over the contentious case were evident from both sides.

“Google not only resisted disclosure of important evidence, but also engaged in (legal) misconduct,” the plaintiffs' notice states. “The effort to obtain this evidence and hold Google accountable was a challenge in itself.”

The notice cited court orders that remain sealed from public view and said judges have sanctioned Google several times for violating court orders and violating document production rules.

Under the terms of the settlement, Google argued that the lawsuit was without merit. “Plaintiffs originally wanted $5 billion, but they received zero,” spokesman Castaeda said.

According to the plaintiff's notice, all members of the class action retain the right to sue the company.

The plaintiffs' notice says Google employees have worked for years to simplify the disclosure of incognito screens to prevent users from reaching “erroneous conclusions.”

“Google's top executives were aware of these concerns, but nothing changed,” the notice said.

Google and plaintiffs Chasom Brown, Christopher Castillo, and Monique Truzill of California, William Byatt of Florida, and Jeremy Davis of Arkansas announced the agreement in a December court filing. he said, but did not provide details. A judge must approve the settlement.

