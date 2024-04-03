China names pioneer team of state-owned enterprises to take pole position in cutting-edge technology race





A select group of China's state-owned enterprises (SOEs) have been designated as spearheads for the development of emerging and future industries. This is another step in the Chinese government's campaign to make breakthroughs at the cutting edge of technologies such as artificial intelligence, neuroscience, quantum computing and nuclear power. It is a fusion to reorient the growth model and counter attempts at containment from the West.

The State-owned Assets Supervision and Administration Commission (SASAC), which oversees 97 large conglomerates, on Friday launched a pioneering system for large conglomerates to foster unicorns and high-tech startups to form clusters and engage in new innovation. The committee has committed to providing sufficient funding. Support and resources were provided along the way, state media outlet Xinhua News Agency reported.

The plan is seen as a response by the state asset watchdog to President Xi Jinping's encouragement to develop new, high-quality manufacturing capacity, and will help ease the impact of high-tech export bans and economic sanctions while also increasing homegrown production capacity. It is an overall strategy to drive growth in the world's second-largest economy through innovation. The fickleness of geopolitics.

08:54

Is Chinese technology falling behind in its own ChatGPT race?

Is Chinese technology falling behind in its own ChatGPT race?

Last month, SASAC director Zhang Yuzhuo told each country's annual congress that central state-owned enterprises under central government control would derive 35% of their revenue from strategic industries by 2025.

Several upstarts have been nurtured under large state-run parent companies in the past three years, including China Telecom Telecom Quantum, China Aerospace Science and Technology Corps Rocket Medical, and an AI-powered geological survey company operated under China Coal. An up-and-coming high-tech subsidiary participated in the first round. Technology and Engineering Group.

SASAC has a clear mandate that the development of emerging and future industries is of paramount importance. China Merchants Securities analyst Lin Shipeng said in a note on Monday that while state-owned enterprises will foster startups and enterprises within their own ecosystems, they will also take advantage of outside investment and merger opportunities.

Hu Yongjun, an official at the National Information Center under the National Development and Reform Commission and head of economic planning for each country, said last week that China urgently needs to plan ahead to become a leader in the global technology race. told state media.

With the United States and Europe also starting similar programs, there is an urgent need to proactively plan for the future of the industry. He said history holds lessons for China's failure to develop competitiveness in the future industries of photolithography machines, industrial software and operating systems in the 1970s and 1980s. He added that this has led to the current clampdown on China's technological development by Western countries.

But Fu Weigang, director of the think tank Shanghai Institute of Financial Law, questions whether state-owned enterprises, especially the central government-controlled lumber giants, will be agile and flexible enough to take the lead in high-tech fields.

When state-owned enterprises run high-tech companies, there are risks and uncertainties involved. A not-so-distant example is [Communist Party media outlet] People's Daily invested a lot of money into launching a search engine, but it failed. Similar failures could be repeated in areas such as AI, he said.

One fundamental reason is that the core assets of high-tech companies are usually technology and researchers; [they] This effect can be undermined by many state-owned enterprises capping salaries and bonuses and prioritizing other issues over efficiency.

This is not the first time the Chinese government has chosen a select group of companies to advance national goals. In recent years, government aid has been levied, creating a small but successful army of hidden champions and a small but progressive group of small technology giants. However, most of the beneficiaries of these initiatives were private small and medium-sized enterprises.They may wonder if government support will be cut to favor state-owned enterprises Alex Marr

Alex Ma, an assistant professor of public administration at Peking University, said potential hidden champions and small giants could worry about being left behind as national teams from state-owned enterprises join in the tech crusade.

They may wonder whether government support will be cut to favor state-owned enterprises or whether they will be taken over, he says.

It is hoped that synergies could emerge as hidden champions and small giants focus on advanced manufacturing, while state-owned enterprises strive to achieve breakthroughs in future industries. .

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.scmp.com/economy/china-economy/article/3257597/china-names-pioneer-team-state-firms-take-pole-position-race-techs-bleeding-edge The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos