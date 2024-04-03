Norton Rose Fulbright Wins Innovation in Diversity and Inclusion Award at Legalweeks Leaders in Tech Law Awards | | Global Law Firm





At Legalweek's 2022 Leaders in Tech Law Awards held on March 10, Norton Rose Fulbright received the “Innovation in Diversity and Inclusion” award.

Norton Rose Fulbright was selected among six finalists for the award, which recognizes law firms that have “innovated in the field of legal technology and undertaken innovative projects and initiatives that set precedents.”

The company earned this prestigious honor following its mission to improve the experience of Black employees and recent efforts to champion social justice, including the creation of the Racial Equality Council. The award also considered Norton Rose Fulbright's choice to combat racism and champion social justice as its 2021 global philanthropy initiative. The program focuses on one cause each year through fundraising, pro bono, and volunteer work.

As part of its 2021 global philanthropy initiative, the company is organizing a “Run Against Racism” charity event, “Run Against Racism 10k/5k,” featuring nine-time Olympic gold medalist Carl Lewis as emcee and featuring three Raised over $300,000 for nonprofit organizations. (ADL), NAACP Legal Defense and Educational Fund (LDF), and Tahirih Justice Center.

Norton Rose Fulbright's commitment to diversity, equity, and inclusion is consistent with our recognition that our strength lies in the talent within our company. A company's human resources are its greatest asset.

Legalweek is a week-long conference where thousands of legal professionals network with their colleagues and explore topics and strategies related to the changing landscape of the legal industry. Programming was developed with input from ALM's Legal Editorial Advisor and his advisory board of 15 industry experts, and includes talks and panels on issues such as ESG, cybersecurity, and contract lifecycle management. A session will take place.

