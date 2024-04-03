Nintendo Switch games scheduled for release in April 2024





Coming soon to Nintendo Switch. See the world from a tiny perspective, solve timeless puzzles, and embark on a hunt to buy back stolen seashells. Check out this selection of games coming out in April and don't forget to click on the one that interests you to pre-order, purchase, or add it to your wishlist.

Freedom Planet 2 April 4th

Return to the vibrant world of Avarice and battle ancient threats in Freedom Planet 2. In this fast-paced platforming sequel, the three returning heroines, Lilac, Carol, and Mira, harness the evolved abilities and join forces with all-new playable characters. : Neela went from being an enemy to being an ally.

Grounded on April 17th

The world is a dangerous place…especially when you're the size of an ant! Explore a vast backyard, build your base, and battle giant insects. Grounded is a small-scale cooperative survival adventure played alone or with up to three friends.

Tales of Kensela: Expansion April 24th

Journey through a beautiful and dangerous land in Tales of Kensela: ZAU, an emotional single-player adventure. Zau, a young shaman who negotiates with the Grim Reaper to bring Baba back from the darkness, uses cosmic powers to defeat restless spirits in rhythmic combat.

Eiyuden Chronicle 100 Heroes April 24th

Get ready for a meticulously crafted turn-based JRPG with Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes. From over 100 unique heroes, he builds a party of 6 heroes, explores a war-torn continent, confronts enemies in strategic one-on-one duels and fierce battles, and explores the story. please shape it.

Another Crab Treasure April 25th

Embark on a quest to recover stolen shells and uncover the dark secrets of the polluted ocean in another soulful underwater adventure, Another Crabs Treasure. Craft armor and weapons from the trash found under the sea and fight your way through the unfathomable darkness of kelp forests, coral reefs, castle cities, and even deep ocean trenches.

Saga Emerald Beyond April 25th

The six main characters, all with diverse backgrounds and vastly different goals, embark on a journey in SaGa Emerald Beyond, the latest standalone entry in the SaGa franchise. Travel through 17 unique worlds, discover completely different cultures and landscapes, and craft a story influenced by your choices and actions.

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba -Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba- Sweep the board! April 26th

Experience the world of Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba with the “Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba” board game! Each board has a day time period and a night time period. Play events and mini-games during the day, look for demons to defeat in preparation for the night, and aim to become a fine demon-slaying swordsman!

El Shaddai Ascension of Metatron HD Remaster April 28th

A stylish action-adventure, El Shaddai: Ascension of the Metatron HD Remaster combines thrilling action with an evolving canvas. Take on the role of Enoch and use his fighting abilities to wield a variety of powerful and celestial weapons as he attempts to save the world from the Flood.

Blade, Anniversary Edition April 30th

In Braid, Anniversary Edition, you travel through a series of worlds where time moves strangely and solve puzzles to rescue a kidnapped princess. This remaster of the classic indie game includes new puzzles, hand-drawn graphics, completely reimagined sounds, and developer commentary.

