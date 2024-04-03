Google's extortion scheme targets local businesses





Coconut Creek, Florida. A South Florida small business owner says he fell victim to a Google extortion scam that used fake negative reviews.

Scammers ask for money and removing fake bad reviews is not an easy process.

David Merkatz is one of the victims. He founded the Broward Notary Public out of his home office.

When I retired, he said, I was looking for a way to make a few dollars to supplement Social Security. I said, “Hey, if you could start a notary business and be available 24/7 and holidays, it would really work.”

And he does. He has 145 great reviews on Google and a small number on Yelp.

“I have all five-star reviews,” Merkatz said. And if you have bad reviews, they won't use you.

He said things were going really well until suddenly he heard a little beep on his phone and it was Google Messenger.

Merkatz said all of a sudden the guy started saying you owe me a paid review, so I started answering him. Is it like a paid review? (I) don't pay for reviews. He started threatening me. “If you don't pay, I'll give you a bad review.”

Mr. Merkatz said things like if members don't receive payment he will start posting negative comments and I have already successfully had two businesses shut down. Now it's your turn.

I realized he was just trying to extort money from me, so I stopped. And he didn't stop, Merkatz said. The guy called me and said, “I'm on the phone right now, so please don't track the call.”

Negative reviews were then posted. It came from Salar Habib, who claimed that the price was too high and he was disappointed with the service.

Mr. Merkatz said he had never done business with anyone by that name. The review is a lie. Both the name and account appear to be false.

Now, what should I do? It was that kind of feeling. At one point, he said, he considered paying him. He also mentioned that if you have too many bad reviews, Google will suspend your listing.

Understandably, Merkatz wanted the fake reviews removed immediately.

Google has no one to talk to, he says. Basically, they say something like, “Sorry for the inconvenience. Please flag and reply.”

The fake review was removed after Local 10 News contacted Google.

I was surprised, surprised, Merkatz said. you could talk to someone. It's an ongoing problem.

Do you think Google is doing enough to police it? Local 10 News investigative reporter Jeff Wineger asked Merkatz.

They don't care, he replied.

In a statement to Local 10 News, a Google spokesperson clarified that our policy is that reviews must be based on actual experience and information. We investigated this matter and removed the content that violated our policies.

Through our advanced automated and manual technology, we were able to remove more than 170 million policy-violating reviews, a spokesperson said. We have also taken legal action and are working with the Federal Trade Commission to find a lasting solution. We encourage users and business owners to report suspicious activity to us.

Google has a detailed YouTube video with step-by-step instructions on how to remove fake or fake reviews.

But it won't happen right away.

Merkatz said he fears this is the end.

I blocked him but he said he can set up 100 Gmail accounts. they have no limits. And he can keep doing it. I'm not the only one with this problem. I've talked to a lot of people in the service industry and they have the same problem.

