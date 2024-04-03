Microsoft is testing an AI chatbot for Xbox.What you can do with this





Microsoft has added artificial intelligence to nearly all of its products, from Bing search to PowerPoint. We're currently testing AI for customer support on Xbox.

“We're testing the Xbox Support Virtual Agent, an internal prototype of an animated character that you can ask about Xbox support topics by voice or text,” said Haiyan Zhang, general manager of gaming AI at Xbox, in an e-mail. he told CNET via email.

Microsoft says the animated characters will pull information from existing Xbox support pages to answer player questions.

According to a previous report by The Verge, the chatbot may also process refunds for games.

Microsoft is actively introducing AI

This move marks a new way for Microsoft to incorporate AI into its products. Building chatbots designed to do more than just answer questions builds on the early generative AI that Microsoft added to its Bing search engine and Office products, backed by an investment in and partnership with OpenAI. Technology extends far beyond Copilot.

However, Microsoft has hinted at this kind of product before. CEO Satya Nadella talked about using voice-enabled AI to help people fill out forms, and the company also demonstrated technology to quickly summarize information from press releases, financial documents, and meeting notes.

The tech giant has made AI a central element of its products, adding a dedicated AI Copilot button to the keyboard layout. This is the first change since Microsoft introduced its Windows Key in 1994.

Microsoft hasn't said when it will launch Xbox AI, but the company is planning upgrades to its video game console and services soon. Last year, the company announced that a presentation describing the next “Brooklyn” Xbox had been inadvertently leaked. The new device will reportedly be diskless and have a cylindrical design rather than the boxy design of the Xbox Series X (which has been teased in memes as resembling a refrigerator).

AI technology could help Microsoft's Xbox stand out from Sony's next video game console, the PlayStation 5 Pro, which is rumored to be released later this year. Apple is also eyeing AI, reportedly planning its own AI enhancements for the iPhone, which could be announced as early as this summer at the company's Worldwide Developers Conference.

Editor's note: CNET uses an AI engine to create some stories. See this post for more information.

