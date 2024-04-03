FORM launches Smart Swim 2 goggles to help you swim straight and correctly





Form Smart Swim 2.

shape

FORM smart swim goggles are designed to help you swim at your best, with a bright head-up display on the right lens that lets you see your swim progress in real time. The Canadian company has just announced its second generation model with improvements and innovations to satisfy amateur swimmers and triathletes alike.

FORM Smart Swim 2 goggles are as comfortable or even more comfortable than the original Smart Swim, with new eye seals and a 15% overall size reduction compared to the previous model. It is lightweight and fits perfectly on your face. Especially since there are 5 different nose bridges in the box to ensure a perfect fit.

The new Smart Swim 2 brings two major innovations. First, the first generation model integrated a heart rate sensor into the goggles. This required another sensor. This means you can track your heart rate in real time while swimming. This is very important. When I swim with my Apple Watch, I have to squint my wrist to get this information, which usually requires me to pause for a moment.

form smart swim 2

Tal Roberts

However, here the beats per minute information is floating a bit further than where other data such as time and pace exist. These glowing green letters and numbers are always in your sight and out of the way. In addition to providing this information, the easy-to-set-up workouts use the same display to gently guide you, so you know exactly when to swim, when to rest, and more.

Displays are one of the key elements of FORMs products, and they work beautifully. Newly updated HeadCoach technology gives users real-time access to features such as technique recognition, making it useful for everyone. Please note that the upgraded HeadCoach functionality is also available to users of the original HeadCoach, now renamed Smart Swim 1.

The second big upgrade to the new goggles is something called SwimStraight. The first digital compass of its kind, designed to ensure you swim in the intended direction. This is obviously of limited importance when swimming in a pool, but in open water there is a considerable improvement. For example, if you're keen to beat your own record or are a competitive swimmer, swimming in a straight line can save you energy and time. It's a lot easier to swim straight away than you think, especially if you keep looking at your smartwatch.

SwimStraight working with FORM Smart Swim 2.

shape

Casual swimmers will want to improve their swimming, but for competitive swimmers it's important, so this is an important upgrade. It's easy to use and appears as a silent guide on your head-up display.

SwimStraight is part of the FORM premium package, which also includes workouts, training plans, the aforementioned HeadCoach, and more. Two months of his FORM Premium are included when you buy the goggles, but after that a subscription is required, costing $15 per month or $99 per year ($13 per month or $84 per year in the UK).

FORM Smart Swim 2 is now available for purchase in the US from Formswim.com and in the UK from uk.formswim.com. The Smart Swim 2 costs $249 ($229 in the UK). If you don't think you need SwimStraight or the built-in heart rate sensor, you can get the Smart Swim 1 for less than before: $179 (159 in the UK).

